Mercedes-Benz and Google collaborate on next-gen navigation

Today, Mercedes-Benz and Google announced a long-term collaboration to “accelerate auto innovation” further and “create the industry’s next-generation digital luxury car experience.” With this partnership, Mercedes-Benz will be the first automaker to build its branded navigation experience based on new in-car data and navigation capabilities from the Google Maps Platform.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This will give Mercedes access to Google’s geospatial offering, including detailed information about places, real-time and predictive traffic information, automatic rerouting, and more. By embedding these features into the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Operating System, customers can enjoy a “superior navigation” experience thanks to easy usability and outstanding graphics on the car’s high-resolution screen.

To help enrich the user experience, the companies will bring the YouTube app into the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system. In addition, Mercedes-Benz will use Google Maps data to enable assisted driving features such as automatic speed adjustments before intersections, roundabouts, or curves.

Interior shot of the Mercedes EQE.

“We invite only the very best partners to enhance our operating system and to add to the Mercedes-Benz customer experience. Google has been a leader in maps and navigation for many years. With our strategic partnership, we are excited to create unique services and to elevate the level of convenience for our customers. It will be deeply integrated within our signature Mercedes-Benz user interface and fully connected to relevant vehicle functions like the state-of-charge.” Ola Källenius, Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz

As a first step, Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to Place Details provided by Google, helping them find detailed information about more than 200 million businesses and places worldwide, including business hours, photos, ratings, and reviews. Place Details will be available starting today in all vehicles with the latest generation of MBUX in applicable markets.

These are the key takeaways of this partnership:

Mercedes-Benz plans to build its branded navigation using the Google Maps Platform’s new in-car geospatial data and navigation capabilities.

The partnership enables Mercedes-Benz to create a driving experience that pairs the trusted, reliable information from Google Maps with its unique luxury brand and feel.

The companies agreed to explore further collaboration using Google Cloud’s leading artificial intelligence (AI), data, and open infrastructure solutions.

Starting today, Mercedes-Benz will give customers access to new features like Place Details, provided by Google.

What do you think of this Mercedes-Benz and Google collaboration? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!