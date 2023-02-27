MWC 2023: The OnePlus 11 concept phone has “Active CryoFlux” cooling

While OnePlus is a different company today than a few years ago, they are still cranking out some decent smartphones. When founder Carl Pei moved on and started competitor “nothing,” OnePlus made changes that fans didn’t appreciate. But they have since changed some things for the better, and now they are showing off the OnePlus 11 concept smartphone.

Currently, there isn’t much room for smartphone technology to grow, and even this new OnePlus 11 concept isn’t new. The OnePlus 11 concept features what the company calls Active CryoFlix cooling, which is supposed to keep the phone from overheating during heavy use, generally aimed at gamers.

According to OnePlus, the Active CryoFlux cooling in this smartphone will mitigate temperature by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius and its frame rate by 3-4 fps. The phone is constructed of a glass unibody with a transparent rear panel so users can see the Active CryoFlux liquid moving through the phone.

That liquid is moved with industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the center, connecting pipes sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. All very interesting if you’re one to push your smartphone to the point of massive heat buildup. I doubt this would be very useful to regular smartphone users, and it is a concept. We shall see if OnePlus decides to make the OnePlus 11 concept a reality. After all, there have been crazier ideas made into real products.

