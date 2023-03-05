Newest Monster DNA portable Bluetooth speakers feature Qi wireless charging

|

Monster used to be a big name (having been around since 1979) and has had a bit of a resurgence over the past couple of years. The latest portable Bluetooth speakers offered by the company, the DNA one and DNA Max, not only offer big sound and all-day battery life but Qi wireless charging so they’re always ready to go.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to Monster, these are the first portable speakers that can be wirelessly charged by way of an included high-speed Qi charging base. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, when set on the base, or plugged in via USB-C they can be fully recharged within for hours. The DNA portable Bluetooth speakers utilize the company’s Omnidirectional Sound technology which features four evenly distributed speakers — two drivers and two passive radiators. The purpose of this setup is to allow the audio being listened to sound like they are pointed at the listener.

“Our head-turning and ear-pleasing audio quality and game-changing product innovation have been converting customers to lifelong Monsters for more than 40 years. Quality audio is a part of who we are, it’s in our DNA, which is why we decided to name our new line of premium portable speaker DNA. We didn’t only create the first Qi-chargeable wireless speakers, we also redefined the portable speaker to make it more convenient, and capable of scaling music from one to countless other DNA speakers without any apps. That puts these new models not only on the cutting edge of technology but in a class of their own.”

Kevin Lee, president at Monster

Available in white or black, the DNA One and Max have a stylish design and are crafted from premium materials and high-quality fabric. The speakers are also IP67 rated meaning that they can be immersed three feet deep in water for 30 minutes.

The Monster DNA Max portable Bluetooth speaker with Qi wireless charging
The Monster DNA Max portable Bluetooth speaker with Qi wireless charging.

Full specifications for the Monster DNA One and DNA Max portable Bluetooth speakers with Qi wireless charging include:

DNA OneDNA Max
Transducers2x 45mm active
2x 50mm-30mm passive radiator		2x 53mm active
2x 70mm-40mm passive radiator
Rated output power10Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤ 1%15Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤ 1%
Power inputUSB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5VUSB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V
Frequency response90Hz – 20KHz90Hz – 20KHz
SNR90dB90dB
Max sound pressure88dB90dB
BatteryLi-ion 2,600mAhLi-ion 4,400mAh
Charge time<3.5 hours<4 hours
Standby time<100 hours<100 hours
Music playtime<14 hours<14 hours
ConnectionsUSB-C, WLS ChargerUSB-C, WLS Charger
Mics1 ECM Mic1 ECM Mic
IP ratingIP67IP67
Dimensions6.1 x 4.4 x 3 inches8.7 x 4.4 x 3 inches
Weight1.5 pounds2.43 pounds

The Monster DNA One is now available for $149.99 while the Monster DNA Max retails for $179.99. Both are available on Monsterstore.com or at other retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the Monster DNA One and Max portable Bluetooth speakers with Qi wireless charging? Are you going to be picking one up?

Previous

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: The flagship wars are at a stalemate, but Samsung still makes a damn good phone

Alienware expands gaming peripheral lineup with four new devices

Next

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap