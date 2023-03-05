Newest Monster DNA portable Bluetooth speakers feature Qi wireless charging

Monster used to be a big name (having been around since 1979) and has had a bit of a resurgence over the past couple of years. The latest portable Bluetooth speakers offered by the company, the DNA one and DNA Max, not only offer big sound and all-day battery life but Qi wireless charging so they’re always ready to go.

According to Monster, these are the first portable speakers that can be wirelessly charged by way of an included high-speed Qi charging base. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, when set on the base, or plugged in via USB-C they can be fully recharged within for hours. The DNA portable Bluetooth speakers utilize the company’s Omnidirectional Sound technology which features four evenly distributed speakers — two drivers and two passive radiators. The purpose of this setup is to allow the audio being listened to sound like they are pointed at the listener.

“Our head-turning and ear-pleasing audio quality and game-changing product innovation have been converting customers to lifelong Monsters for more than 40 years. Quality audio is a part of who we are, it’s in our DNA, which is why we decided to name our new line of premium portable speaker DNA. We didn’t only create the first Qi-chargeable wireless speakers, we also redefined the portable speaker to make it more convenient, and capable of scaling music from one to countless other DNA speakers without any apps. That puts these new models not only on the cutting edge of technology but in a class of their own.” Kevin Lee, president at Monster

Available in white or black, the DNA One and Max have a stylish design and are crafted from premium materials and high-quality fabric. The speakers are also IP67 rated meaning that they can be immersed three feet deep in water for 30 minutes.

The Monster DNA Max portable Bluetooth speaker with Qi wireless charging.

Full specifications for the Monster DNA One and DNA Max portable Bluetooth speakers with Qi wireless charging include:

DNA One DNA Max Transducers 2x 45mm active

2x 50mm-30mm passive radiator 2x 53mm active

2x 70mm-40mm passive radiator Rated output power 10Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤ 1% 15Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤ 1% Power input USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V Frequency response 90Hz – 20KHz 90Hz – 20KHz SNR 90dB 90dB Max sound pressure 88dB 90dB Battery Li-ion 2,600mAh Li-ion 4,400mAh Charge time <3.5 hours <4 hours Standby time <100 hours <100 hours Music playtime <14 hours <14 hours Connections USB-C, WLS Charger USB-C, WLS Charger Mics 1 ECM Mic 1 ECM Mic IP rating IP67 IP67 Dimensions 6.1 x 4.4 x 3 inches 8.7 x 4.4 x 3 inches Weight 1.5 pounds 2.43 pounds

The Monster DNA One is now available for $149.99 while the Monster DNA Max retails for $179.99. Both are available on Monsterstore.com or at other retailers like Amazon.

What do you think about the Monster DNA One and Max portable Bluetooth speakers with Qi wireless charging? Are you going to be picking one up?