Alienware expands gaming peripheral lineup with four new devices

Late last week, Alienware announced the addition of four new gaming devices as they expand its gaming peripheral lineup. The new additions include two new high-fidelity headsets, the company’s first ever wireless gaming keyboard, and a sculpted right-handed wireless mouse.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Not only do they pair effortlessly with the Alienware ecosystem powered by the Alienware Command Centre, but like most gaming peripherals, they work with your existing setup if you’re not looking to upgrade your headset, keyboard, and mouse at the same time.

“Today, we are doubling the size of our Alienware peripheral suite with options targeting a range of playing styles, tailored experiences and price points. From the deskbound, marathon PC gamers to the maverick who maneuvers throughout multiple gaming environments, our growing ecosystem delivers reliable high-performance gear to span more lifestyles than ever before.” Vincent Tucker, Senior Director, Alienware Peripherals

Let’s see what Alienware has to say about its latest gaming peripherals.

Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H)

The Alienware Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset.

Detailed, precise audio is delivered with 40mm hi-res certified drivers and Dolby Atmos, creating 3D surround

sound that is designed to amplify every in-game detail – from multiplayer games, RPGs, MMORPGs and any genre in between. The AI noise-canceling boom microphone helps reduce the impact of ambient sounds on your voice, allowing for crisp communication amongst your friends during high-intensity gaming sessions and leaving you with detailed game audio to keep you a step ahead of your opponent’s next move. Use the on-headset controls to easily adjust and balance the game/chat volume without needing to tab out mid-game or lose focus on the quest at hand.

The Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) is available now starting at USD$159.99/CAD$219.99.

Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H)

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset.

If you prefer a wired connection, our new Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) delivers many similar

features as the AW720H, as is it both lightweight and adjustable, supporting longer wear during extended gaming sessions.

The Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) will be available in Q2, 2023 starting at USD$99.99/CAD$149.99.

Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard (AW920K)

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard.

Our most customizable and responsive mechanical gaming keyboard yet, Alienware’s first wireless gaming

keyboard (AW920K) features Tri-Mode connectivity (USB-C, wireless USB-C dongle, or Bluetooth) for flexible connection options across a range of gaming devices.

Our brand-new Programmable Rocker Switch and Dial allow you to make quick adjustments to control media while keeping you concentrated on the game. Now, you can easily start and stop your favorite music, skip songs, and adjust volume in a breeze without the need for third-party devices – all you need is Alienware Command Center (click here for more details). With over 100 million actuations, the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard comes standard with high precision, best-in-class CHERRY MX Red switches that deliver fluid strokes, PBT double-shot keycaps for reliable durability, per-key AlienFX RGB lighting to allow your inner gamer to uniquely shine through, and anti-ghosting and N-key rollover for precise control.

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard (AW920K) will be available in Q2, 2023 starting at

USD$289.99/CAD$389.99.

Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M)

The Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Created with right-handed gamers in mind, the new Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) prioritizes

comfort, precision and accuracy, featuring our leading-edge sensor technology and patent-pending magnetic-force L/R keyplates. With up to 26,000 DPI, 650 IPS, and 50G max acceleration, you can expect speedy, accurate clicking and no angle snapping for reliable precision. For marathon gaming sessions, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle connection offers up to 140 hours of battery life on a PC, and if you’re in a pinch, quickly recharge for just five minutes to get up to 10 hours of continuous gameplay.

The Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M) is available now starting at USD$99.99/CAD$149.99.

What do you think about the new Alienware peripheral lineup? Are you going to be picking up one of the new headsets, a keyboard, or a mouse? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.