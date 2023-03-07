Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max available in new colours, now carbon neutral

Gone are the days of boring black gaming headsets. Many companies offer different colourways of their leading products to help gamers customize their setup. Turtle Beach is the latest and has announced that not only are the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Xbox gaming headsets available in Teal and Pink, but they are also the company’s first carbon-neutral products.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Xbox gaming headset offers up to 48 hours of battery life, multiplatform connectivity, 3D spatial surround sound, and more. Now available in Teal and Pink, gamers now have two new colours to choose from in addition to the already available Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo versions. The two new colours are also the company’s first “certified CarbonNeutral” products.

“Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink not only give gamers more color options – which we know they love, but also the peace of mind knowing one of their most used gaming accessories is carbon neutral. Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Teal and Pink are Turtle Beach’s first CarbonNeutral® products, and their launch is another important and significant step forward in our sustainability efforts.” Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation

To further the company’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint, Turtle Beach is also part of the Climate Impact Partners’ Million Mangroves program. As the company explains: “Mangroves are a high-impact, carbon-dense, natural climate solution that also provide important protection in coastal areas, enable fish and water species to thrive, and create valuable timber products which are resistant to rot and insects. Over 35% of Mangroves, named the ‘wonder tree’ due to their ability to store four times more carbon than a rainforest, have already been deforested. Climate Impact Partners, a specialist in carbon market solutions for climate action, created the Million Mangroves program to showcase companies’ commitment to climate action today and deliver immediate results by financing one of the highest impact climate and blue carbon solutions available.”

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Xbox gaming headset in teal and pink.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Xbox gaming headset is available in all colours on the Turtle Beach website and other retailers like Amazon for $129.99.

What do you think about the new Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max Teal and Pink colours? Does a company's focus on providing carbon-neutral products entice you to support them more or is it no big deal?