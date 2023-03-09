Bang & Olufsen announces new gen of Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 speakers

Bang & Olufsen has been a premiere maker of audio devices for a very long time. The company is well respected and cranks out some of the best audio products money can buy. Bang & Olufsen makes everything from earbuds to high-end lifestyle audio, like the new Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 speakers.

Besides the new Black Anthracite, Gold Tone, and Natural finishes, the two speakers join Bang & Olufsen’s range of “future-proof” products on the celebrated Mozart software platform. This ensures that they’re frontloaded with enough processing power to receive software updates and features for many years.

Beosound A9 defines timeless design for Bang & Olufsen’s products of the present day. Originally launched in 2012, the infamous circular-shaped design, created by Oivind Slaatto, is still one of the most popular Bang & Olufsen products, sitting at the cutting edge of design. B&O says the 5th generation of Beoplay A9 embodies the original features that made it successful over 10 years ago, with detailed improvements.

A staple of Bang & Olufsen’s portfolio, Beosound 2 is a powerful multiroom speaker that matches a unique high-design aesthetic with stand-out sound. Originally launched in 2016 and now in its third iteration, Beosound 2 has been transported into the new Bang & Olufsen sound generation whilst remaining iconic. Like Beosound A9, one of the major updates to Beosound 2 is the introduction of Mozart, ensuring the exterior craftsmanship and software longevity last for years to follow in equal measure and that the speaker seamlessly integrates into any luxurious multiroom system.

Beoplay A9, 5th Gen pricing, starts at £2,899 / $3,699 / €3,299 and will be available in-store and online from March 2023. Beosound 2 3rd Gen pricing starts at £2,649 / $3,199 / €2,999 and will be available in-store and online from April 2023.

