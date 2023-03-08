Prosecutors seek to make Sam Bankman-Fried use a non-smartphone while on bail

The FTX debacle continues to unravel as founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been given bail and awaits his trial. Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to cheating his investors and stealing customers’ deposits on the FTX cryptocurrency platform.

The judge in the FTX case is tasked with the bail terms for Sam Bankman-Fried, and a proposal has been submitted concerning the use of electronic devices. There are concerns that Bankman-Fried may be using untraceable communication methods.

According to the AP, “prosecutors alleged last month Bankman-Fried used a virtual private network that blocks third parties from seeing online activity, known as VPN, to access the internet twice. They also said he sent an encrypted message over the Signal texting app in January to the general counsel of FTX US, a move they argued might indicate witness tampering.”

The judge in the case said that Sam Bankman-Fried might end up being jailed if his communications cannot be monitored. The judge says this would be essential to maintaining the integrity of the trial. The proposed use of a non-smartphone would also mean communication via SMS text or phone call only. It will be interesting to see how the rest of this trial goes and the verdict.

