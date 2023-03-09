New on Netflix March 10-16th: Idris Elba returns as Luther in new movie

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes
- Dust & Neon: Load ’em up, Gunslinger. Find the loot, kill the boss. You’re a Wild West cyborg fighting an army of robots in this futuristic, action-packed shooter.
- Tomb Raider Reloaded: You’re Lara Croft. Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Agent Elvis (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.
- Furies (NETFLIX FILM 🇻🇳): A trio of furious vigilantes unites to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of ’90s Saigon in this prequel to Furie.
- I Am Georgina: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.
March 10
- 10-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸
- 20-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸
- 30-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸
- Abs & Core: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2 🇺🇸
- Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Fitness for Runners: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- The Flash: Season 9 (new episodes) 🇨🇦
- The Glory Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.
- Have a nice day! (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): A retired radio host bags groceries to earn money to attend his former employer’s anniversary party, where he hopes to reunite with the love of his life.
- High-Intensity Training: Volume 2 🇺🇸
- Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Lower Body Workouts: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Luther: The Fallen Sun (NETFLIX FILM): Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.
- Outlast (NETFLIX SERIES): A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
- Rana Naidu (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Rana Naidu can solve any problem in Bollywood. But when his father is suddenly released from prison, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own.
- Upper Body Workouts: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Yoga: Volume 1 🇺🇸
- Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1 🇺🇸
March 14
- 17 Again 🇨🇦
- Ariyoshi Assists (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant.
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (NETFLIX COMEDY): Shameless — and shirtless — as ever, Bert Kreischer spills in a riotous set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing in his newest Netflix comedy special, Razzle Dazzle.
March 15
- Adrift 🇨🇦
- File 13 🇨🇦
- I, Tonya 🇨🇦
- The Law of the Jungle (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): In the middle of the jungle, twelve athletes must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price.
- Mommy 🇨🇦
- Splice 🇨🇦
March 16
- The Chronicles of Riddick 🇺🇸
- Interstellar 🇨🇦
- Kick-Ass 2 🇺🇸
- Pitch Black 🇺🇸
- Riddick 🇺🇸
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.
- Still Time (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Dante has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Alice, but he has a bad one with Time: absorbed by the many commitments of his daily life, he always arrives late and has the impression that his life is flowing too quickly. The day he turns forty, that impression becomes reality and Dante finds himself jumping forward from year to year, no longer having any control over his life.