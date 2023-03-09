New on Netflix March 10-16th: Idris Elba returns as Luther in new movie

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 10-16th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 10-16th list, which is headlined by Idris Elba as he reprises his role as London police detective John Luther in a new movie.

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come.

Dust & Neon: Load ’em up, Gunslinger. Find the loot, kill the boss. You’re a Wild West cyborg fighting an army of robots in this futuristic, action-packed shooter.

Tomb Raider Reloaded: You’re Lara Croft. Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Agent Elvis (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

And now for the Netflix 10-16th list:

March 10

10-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸

20-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸

30-Minute Workouts: Volume 2 🇺🇸

Abs & Core: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2 🇺🇸

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Fitness for Runners: Volume 1 🇺🇸

The Flash: Season 9 (new episodes) 🇨🇦

The Glory Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Lower Body Workouts: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Luther: The Fallen Sun (NETFLIX FILM): Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer.

Yoga: Volume 1 🇺🇸

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1 🇺🇸

March 14

17 Again 🇨🇦

Ariyoshi Assists (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): He’s usually the host; but this time, Ariyoshi lets a rotating cast of celebrities be the MC of the show while he claims the role of bemused assistant.

March 15

Adrift 🇨🇦

File 13 🇨🇦

I, Tonya 🇨🇦

The Law of the Jungle (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): In the middle of the jungle, twelve athletes must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price.

Splice 🇨🇦

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick 🇺🇸

Interstellar 🇨🇦

Kick-Ass 2 🇺🇸

Pitch Black 🇺🇸

Riddick 🇺🇸

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 10-16th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

