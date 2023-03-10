Audi is selling an £8,499 electric bike

Audi is probably best known for its luxury cars than anything else. But the company has been expanding into other areas, including the e-mobility space. Audi has partnered with Fantic on a new electric bike whose design is inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Audi is no stranger to going off-road; the brand’s history in the World Rally Championship and use of quattro all-wheel drive during the 1980s shaped the brand and defined its DNA. Today, Audi’s motorsport focus lies in the sands of the Arabian Desert and the Dakar Rally with the innovative RS Q e-tron E2, whose design has inspired the Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic. There is a catch, though; they are a limited run and cost £8,499/$10,283.

Audi Electric Bike Powered by Fantic

Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer

Specifications

Frame Aluminium / part Carbon S-M-L Motor Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt, 90 Nm Battery Fantic Integra, Lithium 36 Volt, 720 Wh Fork Öhlins -RXF38 M.2 29, travel 180 mm Shock Öhlins TTX 22M T205x65, Spring Shift levers Sram GX Eagle 12 V (single click) Rear derailleur SRAM GX Eagle 12v Brakes IN.CA.S, 220 mm disc – 203 mm disc Seatpost 30,9-100 mm/ 125 mm-CAVO-INT

Motor Brose S-MAG 36 Volt, max. power: 250 Watt, torque: 90 Nm Battery Fantic Integra, Lithium Ion, 36 Volt, 720 Wh Display Brose-Remote thrust assisted selection unit Frame Aluminium, sizes: S – M – L Fork Öhlins – RXF38 M.2 29, travel 180 mm Shock Öhlins TTX 22M T205x65 Chain rings Sram 34t Steel Eagle Crank arm FSA DIE-CAST CK-320/ISIS – 155 mm Rear derailleur Sram GX Eagle 12 V Shift levers Sram GX Eagle 12V (single click) Cassette Sunrace SilverRed 12 V, 11-51 Chain Sram NX Eagle 12 V Brake (front) Braking IN, CA.S disc brake Brake (rear) Braking IN, CA.S disc brake Disc (front) Bracking S3 Battfly, 220 mm – 6 hole Disc (rear) Bracking S3 Battfly, 203 mm – 6 hole Tyres (front) Vittoria E-MAZZA 29“ x 2.6 Tyres (rear) Vittoria E-MARTELLO 27,5“ x 2.8 Wheels Mavic E-DEEMAX Tubeless Ready Handlebar Renthal FATBAR V2 800 mm – 35 RISE20 Stem Renthal APEX 40 mm – 35 RISE6° Seatpost 30,9-100 mm/ 125 mm-CAVO-INT Saddle Sella Italia Novus Boost EVO Knobs Switch Supergrip

“At Audi, we’ve been bold in our commitment to becoming a leader in providing sustainable premium mobility,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The Audi electric mountain bike in cooperation with Fantic is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive.”

Like Audi’s fully electric, road-going e-tron model range, the Audi mountain bike powered by Fantic stands out on the breadth of its abilities and has versatility at its core. From touring to endure biking, it’s at home on various terrain, but its greatest strength is downhill riding thanks to full suspension travel of 180mm, wide wheels, and off-road tires.

Based around an enduro frame made of lightweight aluminum, it has been designed to allow a relaxed riding position so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain ahead. The battery pack (Fantic Integra 36 Volt, 720 Wh) is within the frame and marked out by eye-catching e-tron branding and decals. It supplies power to the Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt motor, delivering up to 90Nm of torque.

The Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic provides riders with four levels of electrical assistance: Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost. Eco has been calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a notable electrical boost. Sport has been engineered to add powerful assistance for sports cycling, and the final mode, Boost, delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for challenging hilly routes.

A small digital display on the handlebars provides an overview of key data such as battery charge and speed at a glance to the rider. When the battery level drops to <10%, the charge level indicator will flash in the display’s top right corner.

What do you think of the Audi electric bike? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!