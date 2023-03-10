Audi is selling an £8,499 electric bike

Audi is probably best known for its luxury cars than anything else. But the company has been expanding into other areas, including the e-mobility space. Audi has partnered with Fantic on a new electric bike whose design is inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer.

Audi is no stranger to going off-road; the brand’s history in the World Rally Championship and use of quattro all-wheel drive during the 1980s shaped the brand and defined its DNA. Today, Audi’s motorsport focus lies in the sands of the Arabian Desert and the Dakar Rally with the innovative RS Q e-tron E2, whose design has inspired the Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic. There is a catch, though; they are a limited run and cost £8,499/$10,283.

Audi Electric Bike Powered by Fantic

Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer

Specifications

FrameAluminium / part Carbon S-M-L
MotorBrose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt, 90 Nm
BatteryFantic Integra, Lithium 36 Volt, 720 Wh
Fork Öhlins -RXF38 M.2 29, travel 180 mm
ShockÖhlins TTX 22M T205x65, Spring
Shift leversSram GX Eagle 12 V (single click)
Rear derailleurSRAM GX Eagle 12v
BrakesIN.CA.S, 220 mm disc – 203 mm disc
Seatpost30,9-100 mm/ 125 mm-CAVO-INT
MotorBrose S-MAG 36 Volt, max. power: 250 Watt, torque: 90 Nm
BatteryFantic Integra, Lithium Ion, 36 Volt, 720 Wh
DisplayBrose-Remote thrust assisted selection unit
FrameAluminium, sizes: S – M – L
ForkÖhlins – RXF38 M.2 29, travel 180 mm
ShockÖhlins TTX 22M T205x65
Chain ringsSram 34t Steel Eagle
Crank armFSA DIE-CAST CK-320/ISIS – 155 mm
Rear derailleurSram GX Eagle 12 V
Shift leversSram GX Eagle 12V (single click)
CassetteSunrace SilverRed 12 V, 11-51
ChainSram NX Eagle 12 V
Brake (front)Braking IN, CA.S disc brake
Brake (rear)Braking IN, CA.S disc brake
Disc (front)Bracking S3 Battfly, 220 mm – 6 hole
Disc (rear) Bracking S3 Battfly, 203 mm – 6 hole
Tyres (front)Vittoria E-MAZZA 29“ x 2.6
Tyres (rear) Vittoria E-MARTELLO 27,5“ x 2.8
WheelsMavic E-DEEMAX Tubeless Ready
HandlebarRenthal FATBAR V2 800 mm – 35 RISE20
StemRenthal APEX 40 mm – 35 RISE6°
Seatpost30,9-100 mm/ 125 mm-CAVO-INT
SaddleSella Italia Novus Boost EVO
KnobsSwitch Supergrip

“At Audi, we’ve been bold in our commitment to becoming a leader in providing sustainable premium mobility,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The Audi electric mountain bike in cooperation with Fantic is another fantastic example of how we can expand our mobility offering to customers that extends beyond the award-winning models they drive.”

Like Audi’s fully electric, road-going e-tron model range, the Audi mountain bike powered by Fantic stands out on the breadth of its abilities and has versatility at its core. From touring to endure biking, it’s at home on various terrain, but its greatest strength is downhill riding thanks to full suspension travel of 180mm, wide wheels, and off-road tires.

Based around an enduro frame made of lightweight aluminum, it has been designed to allow a relaxed riding position so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain ahead. The battery pack (Fantic Integra 36 Volt, 720 Wh) is within the frame and marked out by eye-catching e-tron branding and decals. It supplies power to the Brose S-MAG 36 Volt 250 Watt motor, delivering up to 90Nm of torque.

The Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic provides riders with four levels of electrical assistance: Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost. Eco has been calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a notable electrical boost. Sport has been engineered to add powerful assistance for sports cycling, and the final mode, Boost, delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for challenging hilly routes.

A small digital display on the handlebars provides an overview of key data such as battery charge and speed at a glance to the rider. When the battery level drops to <10%, the charge level indicator will flash in the display’s top right corner.

