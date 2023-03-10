PowerA has you covered with Mario gaming accessories on Mar10 Day

“It’s a Mario!” is a phrase that resonates with gamers. While he didn’t really take off and become the face of Nintendo until a few years after his introduction back in Donkey Kong in 1981, there’s no question gaming’s favourite plumber is recognized around the world. Today is Mar10 Day (a.k.a. Mario Day – March 10, Mar+10 = Mario/Mar10!) and if you’re looking to accessorize your Nintendo Switch, PowerA has you covered with Mario-themed accessories.

While the gaming peripheral and accessory manufacturer has plenty of themed accessories, here are a few Mario-specific ones that stand out for Mar10 Day. The Super Mario Red Comfort Grip, gives an ergonomic feel, while the Woo-hoo! Mario Enhanced Wired Controller provides advanced gaming buttons, and the Mario & Friends Protection Case ensures your Switch is protected while on-the-go. All products are officially licensed by Nintendo with a 2-year limited warranty.

Woo-hoo! Mario Enhanced Wired Controller for Switch

The Woo-hoo! Mario Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch.

The Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch features two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack and more. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable.

Awesome Mario and his signature exclamation

3.5mm audio jack

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB Cable

No batteries required

The Woo-hoo! Mario Enhanced Wired Controller retails for $27.99 on the PowerA website and Amazon (currently $22.99) with many other options available.

Mario & Friends Protection Case

The Mario & Friends Protection Case for Nintendo Switch.

Take your Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with this sturdy compact case. Inside you’ll find a felt lining, screen-protector flap with storage for nine game cards, logo tag and zippered mesh storage pocket. This portable case gives you the freedom to have fun on the go with your Nintendo Switch.

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls

Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards

The Mario & Friends Protection Case for the Nintendo Switch variants retails for $19.99 and is available on the PowerA website and Amazon (again, with many other options available).

Super Mario Red Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch

The Super Mario Red Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch.

If you love Nintendo Switch, you’re going to spend a lot of time playing it. The Comfort Grip brings the left and right Joy-Con Controllers together to make one comfortable controller, so you can play as long as you like. Ergonomic, rubber grips will keep your palms happy and your fingers from cramping at home or on-the-go. Simply slide each Joy-Con Controller down the rails until they click, and view the player indicator lights through the front. ProTip: the Comfort Grip stands up on its own and looks great next to your Nintendo Switch Dock.

Lightweight, ergonomic design for comfortable gameplay anywhere

Double-injected rubber grips for added comfort

Easy slide-in design secures each Joy-Con

Visible player indicator lights

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch

Available for $14.99 (or lower), the Super Mario Red Joy-Con Comfort Grip can be purchased from PowerA or Amazon and other retailers.

