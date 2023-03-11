If Canadian Online News Act becomes law, Meta will turn off news access for Canadian users

Facebook and other social media platforms have become a source of news consumption for millions of users worldwide. Many of the traditional news distribution services are adapting or falling to the side to make way for this new method of news dispersal. But if the Canadian Online News Act passes in its current form, Meta has said it will cut off news content for Canadian users.

The Online News Act or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced on April 2022, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

“A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable,” a Meta spokesperson said as a reason to suspend news access in the country. Google is also responding by testing “limited news censorship” should the bill pass.

Reuters says the bill is in response to a Canadian news media industry that has suffered financial losses due to the rise of Google and Meta, which take a substantial portion of the market. There is no definitive idea of what sort of news content Meta intends to block in Canada. It will be interesting to see how the tech giants and the Canadian government navigate this.

