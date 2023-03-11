If Canadian Online News Act becomes law, Meta will turn off news access for Canadian users

|

Facebook and other social media platforms have become a source of news consumption for millions of users worldwide. Many of the traditional news distribution services are adapting or falling to the side to make way for this new method of news dispersal. But if the Canadian Online News Act passes in its current form, Meta has said it will cut off news content for Canadian users.

Estimated reading time: 1 minutes

The Online News Act or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced on April 2022, laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

“A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable,” a Meta spokesperson said as a reason to suspend news access in the country. Google is also responding by testing “limited news censorship” should the bill pass.

Reuters says the bill is in response to a Canadian news media industry that has suffered financial losses due to the rise of Google and Meta, which take a substantial portion of the market. There is no definitive idea of what sort of news content Meta intends to block in Canada. It will be interesting to see how the tech giants and the Canadian government navigate this.

What do you think of this situation? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Previous

PowerA has you covered with Mario gaming accessories on Mar10 Day

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap