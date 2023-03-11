General Motors is looking into ChatGPT for its cars

The buzz for the past few months has been around artificial intelligence and integrating platforms like ChatGPT into already established services. Bing is now using ChatGPT to enhance its search engine, and Google is developing BardAI to do the same. Now, General Motors is considering using ChatGPT in its vehicles.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

General Motors Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview that “ChatGPT is going to be in everything.” Miller isn’t wrong; at least, it seems like AI chatbots will be in everything. Snapchat has developed its chatbot using the technology from ChatGPT, and it won’t be long before other social platforms do the same.

Miller says the integration of ChatGPT into GM cars could take the form of accessing the vehicle’s information or operating instructions, using programmable functions such as garage door codes, and integrating the users’ calendar and personal contact information into it.

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” a General Motors spokesperson said Friday.

The race towards incorporating artificial intelligence chatbots into consumer products is mind-blowing. One could argue that many of these companies could be putting the cart before the horse. Perhaps more testing and vetting of these artificial intelligence systems is needed before unleashing them in the wild. Or maybe I’m playing it too safe.

What do you think? Do you want ChatGPT in your General Motors vehicle? Or Ford, BMW, Kia, Honda, etc.? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!