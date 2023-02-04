Google may soon announce its own search AI similar to ChatGPT

ChatGPT has been on the minds of a lot of people lately. The AI chatbot has become the source of some controversy as it has been used to create content in a way that may be seen as cheating. ChatGPT can write articles, papers, songs, stories, software code, and even perform web searches.

So it makes sense that Google would want to create something to compete with it. There’s no way Google will give up its status as the most-used search engine in the world, at least without a fight. Chinese search engine Baidu also has plans to roll out its version of an AI search chatbot.

According to ArsTechnica, Google is set to host an “emergency event” on February 8th to announce its ChatGPT competitor. “Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had its earnings call yesterday, and Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai promised that “very soon people will be able to interact directly with our newest, most powerful language models as a companion to Search in experimental and innovative ways.”

The features of ChatGPT

With Google and Baidu throwing their two cents into the AI search world, we can probably expect that Apple and Facebook will be on the same track. Microsoft has already invested in ChatGPT, but it is unclear how or if the company will utilize the technology in its platform. It will be interesting to see how this all pans out once the dust settles from these initial rollouts.

