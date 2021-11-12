You can now use the Twitch app on your Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners who have wanted to use Twitch on their console have been waiting for a long time, and today the wait is over. The Nintendo Switch eShop now has the Twitch app available for users to download to their consoles.

The service allows users to livestream and host their gaming exploits for others to view for those who don’t know what Twitch is. It’s basically a gaming community with video and live streams that has become very popular over the past few years. Twitch is owned and operated by Amazon and is available on the other major gaming platforms as well.

The app on the Switch can only watch streams from the console and not livestream from it; this is similar to other consoles as well. Twitch has given a short rundown of the available features on the Switch:

  • Sign in to your Twitch account for easy access to all your followed channels
  • Browse for live content by category
  • Search to discover new streamers
  • Watch VODs and clips from a streamer’s profile
  • Watch on the big screen with your Switch docked or take it on the go in handheld mode

You can download the Twitch app for Nintendo Switch on the company’s eShop now. There are other apps that Switch users have been asking for, such as Netflix, but no word on those apps will ever come to the eShop for the Switch. Only time will tell.

What do you think? Are you happy Twitch is available for the Switch? What other apps do you want Nintendo to bring to the Switch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on November 12, 2021.

