Latest Dark Matter gaming monitor is a 32-inch QHD curved monitor

Monoprice has released another monitor for gamers: the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

With a 1500R curvature, which should be a nice curve for a monitor of this size, the 32-Inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor offers up better viewing angles and a more immersive gaming experience. Your games should also look sharp and run smooth with a 2560×1440 QHD resolution, Adaptive-Sync, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor has two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect up to four different devices.

Full specifications of this 1500R QHD curved gaming monitor include:

P/N42891
Display Size31.5″
Maximum Resolution2560×1440
Refresh Rate165Hz
Video Inputs2x DisplayPort®, 2x HDMI®
DisplayPort Version1.4
HDMI Version2.0
Active Display Area697.344 x 392.256 mm
Panel TypeVA
Panel ModelAUO® M315DVR01.90B
Aspect Ratio16:9
Viewing Angles (H/V)178°/178°
BacklightingE‑LED
Default Color Temperature6500K
Typical Brightness300 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio3000:1
Maximum Colors> 16.7 million
Dot Pitch0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
Response Time6ms (GTG)
Input Power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz, 1.5A
Maximum Power Consumption72 watts
Typical Power Consumption54 watts
Standby Power Consumption≤ 0.5 watts
Operating Temperature+32 ~ +104°F (0 ~ +40°C)
Operating Temperature‑4 ~ +140°F (‑20 ~ +60°C)
Operating Humidity10 ~ 85% RH, noncondensing
VESA® Mount Size75×75
Dimensions (with stand)28.1″ x 8.9″ x 19.9″ (713 x 227 x 506 mm)
Dimensions (without stand)28.1″ x 4.4″ x 16.7″ (713 x 113 x 423 mm)

We’ve reviewed a few Dark Matter gaming monitors in the past, and they offer up pretty comparable specs and performance of other monitors, usually at a more affordable price. Plus, Monoprice has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year PixelPerfect warranty. With an MSRP of US$329.99, the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for $279.99 from the Monoprice website, which is a pretty sweet deal.

What do you think about the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 12, 2021.

Monoprice Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor
