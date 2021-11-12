Latest Dark Matter gaming monitor is a 32-inch QHD curved monitor

Monoprice has released another monitor for gamers: the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.
With a 1500R curvature, which should be a nice curve for a monitor of this size, the 32-Inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor offers up better viewing angles and a more immersive gaming experience. Your games should also look sharp and run smooth with a 2560×1440 QHD resolution, Adaptive-Sync, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor has two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect up to four different devices.
Full specifications of this 1500R QHD curved gaming monitor include:
|P/N
|42891
|Display Size
|31.5″
|Maximum Resolution
|2560×1440
|Refresh Rate
|165Hz
|Video Inputs
|2x DisplayPort®, 2x HDMI®
|DisplayPort Version
|1.4
|HDMI Version
|2.0
|Active Display Area
|697.344 x 392.256 mm
|Panel Type
|VA
|Panel Model
|AUO® M315DVR01.90B
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Viewing Angles (H/V)
|178°/178°
|Backlighting
|E‑LED
|Default Color Temperature
|6500K
|Typical Brightness
|300 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio
|3000:1
|Maximum Colors
|> 16.7 million
|Dot Pitch
|0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
|Response Time
|6ms (GTG)
|Input Power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz, 1.5A
|Maximum Power Consumption
|72 watts
|Typical Power Consumption
|54 watts
|Standby Power Consumption
|≤ 0.5 watts
|Operating Temperature
|+32 ~ +104°F (0 ~ +40°C)
|Operating Temperature
|‑4 ~ +140°F (‑20 ~ +60°C)
|Operating Humidity
|10 ~ 85% RH, noncondensing
|VESA® Mount Size
|75×75
|Dimensions (with stand)
|28.1″ x 8.9″ x 19.9″ (713 x 227 x 506 mm)
|Dimensions (without stand)
|28.1″ x 4.4″ x 16.7″ (713 x 113 x 423 mm)
We’ve reviewed a few Dark Matter gaming monitors in the past, and they offer up pretty comparable specs and performance of other monitors, usually at a more affordable price. Plus, Monoprice has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year PixelPerfect warranty. With an MSRP of US$329.99, the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for $279.99 from the Monoprice website, which is a pretty sweet deal.
