Latest Dark Matter gaming monitor is a 32-inch QHD curved monitor

Monoprice has released another monitor for gamers: the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor with a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With a 1500R curvature, which should be a nice curve for a monitor of this size, the 32-Inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor offers up better viewing angles and a more immersive gaming experience. Your games should also look sharp and run smooth with a 2560×1440 QHD resolution, Adaptive-Sync, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor has two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, allowing you to connect up to four different devices.

Full specifications of this 1500R QHD curved gaming monitor include:

P/N 42891 Display Size 31.5″ Maximum Resolution 2560×1440 Refresh Rate 165Hz Video Inputs 2x DisplayPort®, 2x HDMI® DisplayPort Version 1.4 HDMI Version 2.0 Active Display Area 697.344 x 392.256 mm Panel Type VA Panel Model AUO® M315DVR01.90B Aspect Ratio 16:9 Viewing Angles (H/V) 178°/178° Backlighting E‑LED Default Color Temperature 6500K Typical Brightness 300 cd/m2 Contrast Ratio 3000:1 Maximum Colors > 16.7 million Dot Pitch 0.2724 x 0.2724 mm Response Time 6ms (GTG) Input Power 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz, 1.5A Maximum Power Consumption 72 watts Typical Power Consumption 54 watts Standby Power Consumption ≤ 0.5 watts Operating Temperature +32 ~ +104°F (0 ~ +40°C) Operating Temperature ‑4 ~ +140°F (‑20 ~ +60°C) Operating Humidity 10 ~ 85% RH, noncondensing VESA® Mount Size 75×75 Dimensions (with stand) 28.1″ x 8.9″ x 19.9″ (713 x 227 x 506 mm) Dimensions (without stand) 28.1″ x 4.4″ x 16.7″ (713 x 113 x 423 mm)

We’ve reviewed a few Dark Matter gaming monitors in the past, and they offer up pretty comparable specs and performance of other monitors, usually at a more affordable price. Plus, Monoprice has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year PixelPerfect warranty. With an MSRP of US$329.99, the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for $279.99 from the Monoprice website, which is a pretty sweet deal.

What do you think about the Dark Matter 32-inch Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 12, 2021.