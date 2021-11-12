Patreon CEO says they’re building a video platform for creators

Patreon has been hosting content creators for years now. But the extent of their involvement has generally been for content creators to fundraise for their projects. Patreon takes a cut of the creator’s earnings as payment for allowing them to use their platform and tools.

Now, Patreon CEO Jack Conte says that the company is working on its own video platform complete with a native video player. Conte spoke to The Verge about the project but offered very little detail, only that the project is confirmed and that it will be native.

“We already host podcasts, and now we’re starting to host video, as well,” he says. “We’re building a video product … So in terms of how we’ve approached our strategy, and what exactly it is that we’re building, we’re building the horizontal architecture for any creator, no matter their medium, or no matter the upload format, to be able to build a business around their work.” Conte didn’t share more details on the product, but it’s presumably a way for creators to host and share video without leaving the platform. It’s still unclear when it might launch or how broadly it would be deployed. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for additional context and will update if we hear back. The Verge

Patreon isn’t the only video platform trying to pull creators from YouTube. Rumble is starting to grow at a faster clip, and other venues exist like Odysee and BitChute. Some have seen that YouTube is no longer a space for small creators as the more prominent YouTube-backed creators are now part of the corporate Google family and carry the platform with their millions of followers.

Smaller creators are left in the cold with little support from YouTube and all of the algorithms favoring the channels YouTube has a stake in. It will be interesting to see how this new Patreon video platform fares.

