Microsoft is gifting 50,000 Microsoft Store gift cards to random users

Merry Christmas; Microsoft is feeling generous this season. It has been reported and confirmed that Microsoft is giving away 50,000 Microsoft Store gift cards to random users. The gift cards will either be US$100 or US$20, and you should check your spam or junk folders because often, mail clients will send these types of emails to those folders.

The Verge did get a statement from Microsoft on the promotion, and it is valid and not a phishing scam:

To help spread holiday cheer, Microsoft Store has surprised a total of 50,000 U.S. customers with virtual gift cards via email. 25,000 customers will receive a $100 Microsoft Gift Card while 25,000 others will receive a $10 Microsoft Gift Card ahead of this holiday season. These randomly selected recipients can redeem their gift card on Microsoft Store through December 31, 2021 and spend it within 90 days of redemption. Microsoft Spokesperson

You may or may not be a winner; we’ve checked our inboxes and found nothing, but it is worth noting to check the emails you use for both Xbox Live and Skype. It’s also very worth noting that scammers may latch on to this promotion and try to send out phishing emails disguised as an email from Microsoft. Be sure to double-check the email address domain so that you aren’t scammed.

If you have gotten one of these emails, please send us a screenshot (and blackout any personal details) so that our readers can know what to look out for. You can send those to contact@techaeris.com along with any other tech tips you have.

Last Updated on November 13, 2021.