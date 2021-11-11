Xbox and Samsung announce the Grappleshop partnering with Halo Infinite

Xbox and Samsung are teaming up to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Halo Infinite with the new Samsung Grappleshop experience featuring the Samsung Neo QLED TV. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs make the Xbox experience even better. Check out our reviews of the ON90A and the QN800A.

Here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about this partnership:

The Samsung Neo QLED TV is a phenomenal companion to Xbox Series X, engineered to fully realize next-gen gaming, with 4k 120hz and Auto Low Latency Mode, to deliver a stunning experience. The one-of-a-kind livestream experience kicks off on November 17 on Samsung US’ Twitch channel and centers around Halo Infinite’s most anticipated new piece of UNSC equipment – the Grappleshot. During the livestream, US fans will have a chance to step into the shoes of the Master Chief and play a game in the Samsung Grappleshop, where they’ll collaborate with other players to virtually fire a real version of the Master Chief’s Grappleshot to win rewards in the fictional store inspired by the Halo universe. As part of the livestream, Samsung will feature guest streamers and influencers, along with additional challenges for fans in the chat to participate in throughout the event. Samsung

Halo fans will use Samsung’s Twitch chat and work together to aim and fire the Grappleshot at desired targets. The reward will be raffled off to chat members who contributed to the successful shot when a target is hit. Fans could win a variety of prizes like:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition

Halo Infinite game

Samsung Neo QLED TVs

Samsung Q Series Soundbar

Samsung Sound Tower

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Samsung Jet™ Stick Vacuum

You can catch the livestream on Twitch on Samsung’s channel on November 17 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

