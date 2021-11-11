The Reverb Mystery Box promo is a fun way to buy your musical friend a surprise gift

Reverb is one of the most prominent online shopping destinations for all things musical. Reverb has a wide array of retailers using its platform, but it also has private sellers. Think of Reverb as the eBay for musicians. With Christmas just around the corner, you may be having some difficulty finding something special for that musician in your life.

If you are, the Reverb Mystery Box promotion might be fun for you to send to someone special. Priced at just US$25, each Mystery Box contains a surprise musical instrument — valued between $38 and $95 — handmade by a small, independent business featured on Reverb. It’s an interesting way to spice up your gift-giving with a taste of the unknown! Reverb will give a donation equal to the money raised from all the Reverb Mystery Boxes sold during the holiday season to a youth music education organization.

Mystery Boxes are available on Reverb each Thursday to coincide with the launch of the latest content piece showcasing a new artist taking the Mystery Box challenge and learning to play an unfamiliar instrument. You can view indie-pop artist Dayglow tackle a kalimba, beat-maker Gnarly playing an ouija board, and producer Curtiss King mastering a kid’s synthesizer here.

The premise is simple: We shipped out some of the wildest, coolest gear on Reverb to a roster of total pros. They have no idea what instrument they’ll be receiving—and they boldly promised to film themselves learning how to play whatever showed up in that box. We’ll be sharing their Mystery Box adventures on social media throughout the rest of the year. And guess what? You can replicate their thrilling journey by taking a chance on your own Mystery Box—and supporting the future of music in the process. Reverb

Last Updated on November 11, 2021.