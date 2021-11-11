55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CES 2022 is still a couple of months away, but the Innovation Awards Honorees have been announced. We won’t be reporting on all of them, but a few caught our eye, including the 55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display.
Specifically designed for Xbox gaming, this 55″ gaming display has three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR support with DisplayHDR 1000, and Always Low Latency features. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV also has an integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, specifically designed to help complete the immersive gaming experience on the Xbox Series X or Series S game console.
“We’re very proud and grateful to be named a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree in the Gaming product category. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV demonstrates our leadership in providing console gamers with the smoothest and most immersive gameplay possible on next-gen consoles.”Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management Europe in MMD
Key features of this Xbox gaming display include:
- Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience
- Smooth console gaming at 4K/120Hz
- 4K/144Hz PC gaming on the big screen
- Purpose-built for low latency gaming
- DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism
- Integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers for immersive sound
- Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience
- LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing
- USB-C one cable does it all
- MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view
- VA LCD Panel
- NTSC 104%, sRGB 125%, DCI-P3 95% typical colour gamut coverage
- 750 cd/m² brigntess; 1200 cd/m² in HDR mode
- 3x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4 1x USB-C (DP Alt mode, PD 65W) ports
The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55″ Xbox Gaming Display is currently available in Canada for CA$2099.99 and should be available in the U.S. soon for US$1599.99.
The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.
