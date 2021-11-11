55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CES 2022 is still a couple of months away, but the Innovation Awards Honorees have been announced. We won’t be reporting on all of them, but a few caught our eye, including the 55″ Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Xbox Gaming Display.

Specifically designed for Xbox gaming, this 55″ gaming display has three HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming with 120Hz refresh rates, HDR support with DisplayHDR 1000, and Always Low Latency features. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV also has an integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, specifically designed to help complete the immersive gaming experience on the Xbox Series X or Series S game console.

“We’re very proud and grateful to be named a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree in the Gaming product category. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV demonstrates our leadership in providing console gamers with the smoothest and most immersive gameplay possible on next-gen consoles.” Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management Europe in MMD

Key features of this Xbox gaming display include:

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Smooth console gaming at 4K/120Hz

4K/144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

Purpose-built for low latency gaming

DisplayHDR 1000 for truly vivid details and realism

Integrated Bowers & Wilkins speakers for immersive sound

Ambiglow adds a new dimension to your viewing experience

LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

USB-C one cable does it all

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

VA LCD Panel

NTSC 104%, sRGB 125%, DCI-P3 95% typical colour gamut coverage

750 cd/m² brigntess; 1200 cd/m² in HDR mode

3x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4 1x USB-C (DP Alt mode, PD 65W) ports

The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55″ Xbox Gaming Display is currently available in Canada for CA$2099.99 and should be available in the U.S. soon for US$1599.99.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

