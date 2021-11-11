New on Netflix November 12-18: Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot star in Red Notice

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between November 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix Canada and Netflix November 12-18th list which is headlined by the star-studded cast of Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot in Red Notice. Oh ya, and more Tiger King.

Coming soon in November

These titles are coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Decoupled (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳 ): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

): A misanthropic writer and his startup-founder wife juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world. Happiness Ever After (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): Three best friends lean on each other amid their complex relationships as they navigate life’s speed bumps and carve their own paths to happiness.

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes) 🇺🇸

Red Notice (NETFLIX FILM): An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.

November 13

Arcane (NETFLIX SERIES): (New Episodes Weekly) Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You 🇺🇸

November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21 🇺🇸

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22 🇺🇸

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) 🇨🇦

Indecent Proposal 🇨🇦

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game 🇺🇸

Lies and Deceit (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening. Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16 🇺🇸

Survivor: Season 37 🇺🇸

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (NETFLIX FAMILY): Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad’s gross “garbage loaf” for dinner.

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad’s gross “garbage loaf” for dinner. StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (NETFLIX FAMILY): Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A’s to mighty M’s and all the way to Z!

November 17

🎁 Christmas Flow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷 ): An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

): An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences? The Queen of Flow: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly’s release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly’s release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything. Riverdale: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦 : The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season.

🇨🇦 The dark teen drama returns for a sixth season. Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes) 🇺🇸

T ear Along the Dotted Line (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

ear Along the Dotted Line A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city. Tiger King 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.

November 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇲🇽 ): Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he’s using his sharp black humor to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

): Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he’s using his sharp black humor to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America. Dogs in Space (NETFLIX FAMILY): In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home. Lead Me Home (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Fighting just to survive, California’s homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

Fighting just to survive, California’s homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets. 🎁 The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (NETFLIX FILM): When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 12-18th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix November 12-18th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out Red Notice? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on November 11, 2021.