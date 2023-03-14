Master & Dynamic announces a significant update to its iconic MH40 wireless

New York-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a new generation of its iconic MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, featuring updates designed to bring state-of-the-art tech to these popular headphones. The new Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless features more expansive sound from new 40mm titanium drivers, longer battery life, enhanced microphone performance, and customizable sound within the M&D Connect app.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

It’s remarkable and satisfying to see how the original MH40 design has remained relevant and coveted over the years. We couldn’t be more thrilled about its continuous reinvention, first as a wireless product and now with updated features and a new sound with improved musical separation. Jonathan Levine, CEO & Founder

The newest generation of MH40 Wireless is an evolution of the brand’s first-ever headphones, the analog (corded) MH40 Over-Ear Headphones, launched in 2014, followed by the first wireless version in 2019. New custom 40mm titanium drivers deliver a sound signature with “crystal clear highs and full-sounding lows.” Digital USB-C audio allows for a hi-fi audio experience, while new app compatibility allows users to choose from several pre-set EQs to customize their sound.

Featuring a standout battery life of up to 30 hours, the MH40 reaches over 6 hours of playtime after just 15 minutes of charging. An updated microphone system with proprietary wind reduction delivers clear calls in any environment. The new Master & Dynamic MH40 also features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for up to 100ft/30m and is compatible with AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Staying true to the aviator-inspired aesthetic of the company’s first headphone design, the metal construction, iconic grille, and durable coated canvas and leather remain essential components of MH40’s DNA.

The newest generation of MH40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are available in five initial colorways: Silver/Brown, Gunmetal/Black, Black/Black, Silver/Navy, and Silver/Grey for $399/€449/£399 starting March 14.

