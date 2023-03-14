Two new MOGA Mobile Gaming Clips released for Xbox and PlayStation controllers

PowerA has just announced two new mobile gaming clips for Xbox and PlayStation. The Xbox version includes a power bank while the PlayStation version is designed for both DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

While many companies, including PowerA, have released slimmer, Switch-like mobile controllers, some gamers still prefer the feeling of their console controller. Mobile gaming clips attach to your Xbox or PlayStation controller and hold your phone in place while playing, giving you a familiar console gaming experience while on the go.

Let’s see what PowerA has to say about their latest mobile gaming clips!

MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox

Featuring an integrated 1500 mAh Power Bank that lets you charge your phone while playing, you can keep on gaming while on the go. Whether it’s a plane ride or a long road trip, gaming doesn’t have to stop! The officially licensed Play & Charge Clip fits securely with most cell phones (even with the case on!)-up to 3.25 inches wide and is designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers.

The MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox.

Key Features for the MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox

Charge your phone while you play Xbox and cloud-enabled games on-the-go

Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers

Charge your phone while you play, or between sessions with integrated 1500mAh Power Bank

Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps

Access all ports, speakers, and microphones

Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

Fits most cell phones: Maximum width 3.25 inches (82.5mm)

Foldable for easy transport when gaming on-the-go

The MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox is available today at PowerA.com and Amazon.com for $29.99.

MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4

Officially licensed by Sony PlayStation, this MOGA clip features rubberized clamps to secure your phone and dual-locking articulation points for maximum ergonomic phone placement. It fits most cell phones (with cases!)-up to3.25 inches wide. Since this is designed for both DualSense and DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers, this product included two separate attachments to fit each unique controller shape!

The MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4.

Key features for the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4

Unleash controller-enabled mobile Playstation games with a sturdy MOGA Gaming Clip

Designed for DualSense Wireless Controller and DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller

Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps

Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

Fits most cell phones: max width 3.12 inches (79mm)

Foldable for easy transport when gaming on-the-go

Officially licensed by Sony

Two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

The MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4 will be available at PowerA.com and Amazon.com on March 21st for $19.99.

What do you think about the MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox and the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for DualSense and DualShock 4? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.