Creative Stage SE is an affordable compact PC soundbar

While desktop speakers used to be the norm, soundbars can offer the same (or better) sound for your PC while taking up less space on your desk. The Creative Stage SE is a new, affordable, compact PC soundbar that is designed to fit under your monitor.

While it doesn’t come with a subwoofer, Creative says that the Stage SE PC soundbar “packs a powerful audio punch with custom-tuned racetrack drivers and Sound Blaster technology to deliver a clearer and more immersive audio experience.” With a total peak power of 48W, it offers a better listening experience than your default speakers and features like Clear Dialog and Surround Sound offer a cinema-like audio experience.

With the included remote, users can easily adjust the tone and tune the soundbar to their preference. It also allows easy toggling of the surround sound and clear dialogue modes, as well as toggling between PC USB and Bluetooth modes. Furthermore, the integrated volume control knob on the side of the soundbar allows for easy volume adjustments on the fly.

The Creative Stage SE compact PC soundbar
The Creative Stage SE compact PC soundbar.

Specifications of the Creative Stage SE include:

  • Product Color: Black
  • Soundbar Power Output: 2x 12W RMS
  • Total System Peak Power: 48W
  • Frequency Range: 55Hz – 20kHz
  • Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): ≥ 80dB
  • Maximum RF Output Power: 7 dBm
  • USB Audio Playback: Supports up to 16-bit 48 kHz
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C to 40°C
  • Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.3
  • Bluetooth Operating Frequency: 2402 – 2480MHz
  • Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile), AVRCP (Audio/Video Remote Control Profile)
  • Audio Codec: SBC
  • Bluetooth Operating Range: 10m / 33 ft
  • Driver Dimensions (L x W): Dual Full-range Racetrack Drivers: 75 x 52 mm (2.95 x 2.05 inches), Passive Radiator: 121 x 54 mm
  • Charging Interface: DC Plug
  • USB Cable Length: USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m tip to tip
  • Soundbar Dimensions (L x W x H): 410 x 108 x 68 mm / 16.14 x 4.25 x 2.68 inches
  • Soundbar Weight: 1.22 kg

The Creative Stage SE is now available at Creative.com for $59.99.

