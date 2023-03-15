Creative Stage SE is an affordable compact PC soundbar

While desktop speakers used to be the norm, soundbars can offer the same (or better) sound for your PC while taking up less space on your desk. The Creative Stage SE is a new, affordable, compact PC soundbar that is designed to fit under your monitor.

While it doesn’t come with a subwoofer, Creative says that the Stage SE PC soundbar “packs a powerful audio punch with custom-tuned racetrack drivers and Sound Blaster technology to deliver a clearer and more immersive audio experience.” With a total peak power of 48W, it offers a better listening experience than your default speakers and features like Clear Dialog and Surround Sound offer a cinema-like audio experience.

With the included remote, users can easily adjust the tone and tune the soundbar to their preference. It also allows easy toggling of the surround sound and clear dialogue modes, as well as toggling between PC USB and Bluetooth modes. Furthermore, the integrated volume control knob on the side of the soundbar allows for easy volume adjustments on the fly.

The Creative Stage SE compact PC soundbar.

Specifications of the Creative Stage SE include:

Product Color: Black

Soundbar Power Output: 2x 12W RMS

Total System Peak Power: 48W

Frequency Range: 55Hz – 20kHz

Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): ≥ 80dB

Maximum RF Output Power: 7 dBm

USB Audio Playback: Supports up to 16-bit 48 kHz

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 40°C

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.3

Bluetooth Operating Frequency: 2402 – 2480MHz

Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile), AVRCP (Audio/Video Remote Control Profile)

Audio Codec: SBC

Bluetooth Operating Range: 10m / 33 ft

Driver Dimensions (L x W): Dual Full-range Racetrack Drivers: 75 x 52 mm (2.95 x 2.05 inches), Passive Radiator: 121 x 54 mm

Charging Interface: DC Plug

USB Cable Length: USB-C to USB-A Cable: 1.2m tip to tip

Soundbar Dimensions (L x W x H): 410 x 108 x 68 mm / 16.14 x 4.25 x 2.68 inches

Soundbar Weight: 1.22 kg

The Creative Stage SE is now available at Creative.com for $59.99.

