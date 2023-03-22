Take the Magicycle Cruiser Pro on the beach for cruising fun

Riding a bike on the beach is not on my bucket list but I think I would probably do it if the bike was a Magicycle Crusier Pro. This electric bike sports fat tires and an electric motor that should help you cruise along with ease rather than struggling to peddle.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The motor of the Magicycle Cruiser Pro could reach the rated power of 750W and peak power of whopping 1000W. It is able to run up 20° hills fast and steady while A normal gas-fueled car can just go up 30° hills. The Cruiser Pro also has tektro hydraulic disc brakes which the company says keeps riders safer than ever. Little force is needed to apply these brakes needing only one finger (under normal riding conditions) to engage them.

According to Droyd, the cruiser style bike is well-suited to not only the beach but they are adaptable to almost any terrain.

Cruiser electric bicycles are very easy to ride and can adapt to almost all terrains, including beaches, cities, and hills. This is largely attributed to their fat tires, which are wider and thicker than regular tires and have advantages that cannot be compared to regular tires. For example, the 26-inch Kenda fat tires equipped on the Magicycle Cruiser Pro can help it maintain balance on beaches and bumpy terrain. In addition, fat tire electric bikes have strong grip and traction, as well as good puncture resistance. Small rocks, broken glass, and sharp twigs on general roads cannot harm them. This is unimaginable for other regular electric bikes, so you don’t have to worry about having a flat tire and affecting your beach vacation trip. Magicycle

While Magicycle markets this as a beach bike, this really can be used just about anywhere. Here are a few specs this electric bike has.

52V 20Ah LG Battery

80-mile range (per charge)

Tektro 180mm Hydraulic disc brakes

350lb capacity

750W/1000W 96Nm electric motor

2-year warranty

15-day return

Free shipping

Find out more on the company’s website.

What do you think of the Magicycle Cruiser Pro? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!