Droyd announces its Weeler and Blipper electric bikes for kids

Droyd is a Southern-California based company that has debuted the Weeler and Blipper. Forget a new Xbox or PlayStation, these are should be hot gifts for any kid. Both Droyd models are motorized rideables designed for kids that prioritize parent-trusted safety controls and boast a sporty sleek retro design, making it look and feel like the ultimate riding experience for all their outdoor adventures.

Weeler is now available for younger novice riders aged six years and older, while Blipper is designed for kids aged 13 and older to enjoy a more advanced, yet thrilling experience. With the global e-bike market expected to reach just under $63 million by 2030 (ref: Statista), Droyd is dedicated to equipping today’s modern families with a safe and energy-efficient source of fun that is both high-quality and reliable.

“With electric and motorized rideables becoming ubiquitous in our world, parents need a brand they can rely on for their children to stay safe while riding. We are glad to introduce a solution with Droyd that will drive to exceed kids’ expectations and keep parents worry-free at the same time,” said Thuan at Droyd. “Weeler or Blipper make the perfect gift for young riders to enjoy an exhilarating yet highly secure ride outdoors.”

Droyd’s Weeler and Blipper models are designed with an energy-efficient brushless DC motor and lithium-ion battery for a longer lifespan. Following are key features kids and parents can enjoy with each new electric rideable:

Weeler

Built-in safety features include a slow-start throttle and speed control option where parents can use a separate key to lock the bike’s top speed at a certain limit

Max Speed: 10mph

Rider loading capacity is 132 lbs and a max range of 8 miles

Up to 45 minutes of ride time

For children 6-12 years of age

Comes in Blue or White

$399 Purchase here

Blipper

Features an accelerator lever for users to gradually increase the speed with a press of their thumb

Large pneumatic tubeless 16-inch tire enabling more efficient speed

Max speed: 12.5 mph

Rider loading capability is 165 lbs and a max range of 12.5 miles

Up to 60 minutes of ride time

For children 13 years of age and older

$529 Purchase here

