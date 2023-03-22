Leaving Netflix April 2023: Catch these shows before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in April 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series including The IT Crowd, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and New Girl. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch The IT Crowd as well as the Despicable Me and Shrek movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April 2023.

April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

April 3

What Lies Below 🇺🇸

April 7

Hush 🇺🇸

April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7 🇺🇸

April 11

Married at First Sight: Seasons 10 🇺🇸

Shrek The Third 🇨🇦

Shrek Forever After 🇨🇦

April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 14

Despicable Me 🇨🇦

Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks 🇺🇸

April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27

Señora Acero: Season 1-5

April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

April 30

Den of Thieves 🇺🇸

Empire State 🇺🇸

Leap Year 🇺🇸

Road to Perdition 🇺🇸

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 🇺🇸

