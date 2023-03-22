Leaving Netflix April 2023: Catch these shows before they’re gone…

|
, ,

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in April 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series including The IT Crowd, Ash vs. Evil Dead, and New Girl. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch The IT Crowd as well as the Despicable Me and Shrek movies.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April 2023.

April 1

  • Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

April 3

  • What Lies Below 🇺🇸

April 7

  • Hush 🇺🇸

April 9

  • New Girl: Seasons 1-7 🇺🇸

April 11

  • Married at First Sight: Seasons 10 🇺🇸
  • Shrek The Third 🇨🇦
  • Shrek Forever After 🇨🇦

April 12

  • The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 14

  • Despicable Me 🇨🇦
  • Despicable Me 2 🇨🇦

April 18

  • Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

April 20

  • The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

April 23

  • We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks 🇺🇸

April 24

  • Bill Nye: Science Guy

April 25

  • The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

April 27

  • Señora Acero: Season 1-5

April 28

  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-5 🇺🇸

April 30

  • Den of Thieves 🇺🇸
  • Empire State 🇺🇸
  • Leap Year 🇺🇸
  • Road to Perdition 🇺🇸
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in April 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Previous

Top ten TWS earbuds under $250

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap