Top ten TWS earbuds under $250

Choosing a good pair of TWS earbuds has become nearly impossible, given the number of options on the market. The varying price points are also staggering, and the different ways the audio is tuned can make a big difference in if you like them or not. Thankfully, we have used a ton of other TWS earbuds ranging from $30 up to $600, and we will try and give you at least a start in your purchasing journey. The list below are TWS earbuds under $250; we have reviewed some and hope to review others soon. All of them are top-quality choices that most users should find pleasing; these are not in any particular order.

Prices quoted throughout are MSRP; click the purchase links as many of these can be found on sale for much lower.

Technics EAH-AZ60

Technics EAH-AZ60 TWS earbuds

The Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds are impressive. Once EQ’ed within the app, they have a fantastic soundstage, great ANC, a great seal in the ear, excellent comfort, and everything that makes a great TWS earbud. Technics just disrupted the playing field with this entry.

Priced at $229, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

Monoprice Monolith M-TWE

Monoprice Monolith M-TWE TWS earbuds

The Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones have a superbly balanced sound with more than enough bass to please most people. They have a unique style that not only looks good but functions excellent and is very comfortable. Sound cancelation and ambient sound work exemplary; the battery lasts 10 hours, and the charging case adds another 20 on top of that. I think that the Monolith M-TWE True Wireless Earphones are truly an earphone that you need to consider if you are currently looking for a new set of earphones.

Priced at $129, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

Beyerdynamic Free BYRD

beyerdynamic Free BYRD TWS earbuds

Overall, the beyerdynamic Free BYRD TWS headphones are easily in the top three best TWS headphones list for us. If I had to rank them on the top three, they would be second to Apple’s, but only by a skinny margin. Those who don’t want anything to do with Apple and want an excellent pair of TWS headphones. These are they.

Priced at $249, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

Campfire Audio Orbit

Campfire Audio Orbit TWS earbuds

The Campfire Audio Orbit are a new entry from an amazing audio brand. We currently have these in for review, which should be posting in the coming weeks. I’ve included them here because the 10mm LCP dynamic drivers deliver a rich sound with deep bass. If you’re a bass lover, these will make you happy. The nice thing is that they don’t just color the soundstage with bass for the hell of it; the bass is blended well into the mix. These are worth looking into.

Priced at $249, you can purchase them using the buttons below.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

Jabra Elite 7 Active TWS earbuds

“Jabra is a brand we have reviewed in the past but have not recently. The company makes many audio equipment and has a solid reputation for good products. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are the only” sport” style earbuds on the list; we will be making a top ten active TWS earbud later. But we had to include them on this list too.”Jabra is a brand we have reviewed in the past but have not recently. The company makes many audio equipment and has a solid reputation for good products. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are the only “sport” style earbuds on the list; we will be making a top ten active TWS earbud later. But we had to include them on this list too.

Priced at $179, you can purchase them using the buttons below.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM TWS3

Sennheiser MOMENTUM TW3 TWS earbuds

Sennheiser is a fantastic audio brand that makes studio-level equipment and consumer products as well. Their MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are among the very best TWS earbuds on the market. The company competes with the best audio brands on the market, and we are confident these earbuds are going to shine.

Priced at $249, you can purchase them using the buttons below.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS earbuds

Soundcore is a brand we know well around here. The company’s parent company is Anker, and they are well regarded in the peripherals space. While we have not reviewed the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS earbuds, we have reviewed several of their other models. Soundcore makes some of the best earbuds at very affordable prices. Soundcore earbuds compete with earbuds that cost $50 to $100 more. We’re confident these are keepers.

Priced at $169, you can purchase them using the buttons below.

Klipsch T5 II

Klipsch T5 II

I think the Klipsch T5 II TWS earphones are an excellent choice for those seeking a heavier bass soundstage. Those looking for a neutral soundstage or maybe just a little bass may not like these so much. They are worth the asking price. The build quality is top-notch. The app is usable, but I didn’t care for all the options as I prefer things to be simple. I would suggest reading other reviews as well, especially from someone who might enjoy heavier bass.

Priced at $199, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

Shure AONIC 215

Shure AONIC 215 TWS earbuds

The Shure AONIC 215 Gen 2 headphones have great sound, are comfortable, have great controls, and the app is well done. I think there are other TWS headphones that sound a bit better, but these are one of the top players in this price range, and because they do a few things differently, they’re worth looking into.

Priced at $199, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds

The Apple AirPods Pro are my everyday go-to TWS headphones. I own several brands and have used dozens of others, but these have made a home in my ears, and everything I thought about them was wrong. These are the best TWS headphones out there right now. At least for Apple device users.

Priced at $249, you can read our review or purchase them using the buttons below.

