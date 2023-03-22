Amazon Luna cloud gaming now available in Canada, Germany, U.K.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service and Luna Controller are now available in Canada, Germany, and the U.K., giving gamers in those countries another service to stream console-quality games straight to their existing devices.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What exactly is Luna? Luna offers a selection of games to choose from for all types of gamers. Whether it’s casual games, retro classics, or AAA titles, there is always something interesting to play. The Luna game catalog includes games across three different subscription services, with a wide array of titles for all types of gamers. Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easy to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated setup.

“With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.” Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services

With the Luna Controller, which is designed and optimized for cloud gaming, gamers can connect directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and stream games with minimal latency on their Fire TV, mobile phone, or other devices

Luna allows gamers to stream games from the cloud on Fire TV and other devices.

While Prime members get access to a rotating selection of games every month at no additional cost, like Mega Man 11 currently being offered and Jackbox Party Pack 3 being offered next, there are three monthly subscriptions to choose from:

Luna+: Luna+ gives customers access to a growing collection of games from across genres—action, adventure, classics, and more. Our largest and most diverse collection of games, Luna+ features fan-favorite titles like Sonic Mania Plus, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Resident Evil 2. The Luna+ library includes family favorites, appropriate and approachable for gamers of all ages, and a retro selection of beloved classics from publishers like Capcom and SNK. Luna+ is available for $12.99 per month.

Luna+ gives customers access to a growing collection of games from across genres—action, adventure, classics, and more. Our largest and most diverse collection of games, Luna+ features fan-favorite titles like Sonic Mania Plus, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Resident Evil 2. The Luna+ library includes family favorites, appropriate and approachable for gamers of all ages, and a retro selection of beloved classics from publishers like Capcom and SNK. Luna+ is available for $12.99 per month. Ubisoft+: Ubisoft+ includes access to fan-favorite AAA titles, including the Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry franchises, for $22.99 per month.

Ubisoft+ includes access to fan-favorite AAA titles, including the Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy, and Far Cry franchises, for $22.99 per month. Jackbox Games: Only available on Luna, the Jackbox Games subscription includes popular hits like Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and Drawful. Jackbox Games is available for $6.49 per month.

Starting today, Luna is available to everyone in Canada on compatible devices including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. To start playing, download the Luna Controller app, use a compatible third-party controller, or purchase the Luna Controller which is available for CAD$89.99.

A Luna+ subscription costs CAD$12.99 per month. Jackbox Games is available for CAD$6.49 per month, and Ubisoft+ is available for CAD$22.99 per month. For more details on Luna and Prime gaming, visit amazon.ca/playluna and gaming.amazon.ca.

What do you think about Amazon Luna being available in Canada, the U.K., and Germany? Will you be trying it out? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.