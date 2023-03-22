Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED now available in more sizes, smaller Fire TV 2-Series announced

Today, Amazon announced that its Fire TV will launch three new size options for the Fire TV Omni QLED Series and introduced the all-new Fire TV 2-Series in Canada and the US.

The all-new Fire TV 2-Series lineup is designed for all rooms and spaces, featuring 32” and 40” model sizes, and offering customers a premium smart TV experience at a non-premium price with access to movies and TV shows from favourite apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more. It will be available in Canada and the US starting today. Meanwhile, the best-selling Fire TV Omni QLED Series will now be offered in three new, smaller sizes—43”, 50”, and 55”— allowing customers to enjoy the smartest Fire TV in more rooms in the home.

“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience. With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world – in fact televisions are the fastest growing segment in the Fire TV business. When customers love

something, we double down. We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as $269.99 with the new 2-Series. We can’t wait to hear what customers think.” Daniel Rausch , vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services

Here’s what Amazon had to say about the new additions to the Fire TV lineup.

Fire TV OMNI QLED Series

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series is now available in 43″, 50″, and 55″ sizes.

The popular Fire TV Omni QLED Series—with the Fire TV Ambient Experience—will now be available in three new sizes: 43”, 50”, and 55”. With new smaller sizes, customers can enjoy the Ambient Experience in any space, in any room. The Omni QLED features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (4K QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The lineup also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa from anywhere in the room.

The Omni QLED’s Fire TV Ambient Experience transforms the TV into an always-smart device. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room to intelligently switch to the Ambient Experience, which uses the power of Alexa to display helpful information. With the Ambient Experience, customers can see glanceable information like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders, leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell, play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and much more. With no monthly subscription required, the Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery. Today, the Ambient experience added hundreds of new images to its collection of more than 1,700 free gallery-quality pieces of artwork.

The new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 43”, 50”, and 55” sizes are available for pre-order today starting at CAD$599.99 at Amazon Canada.

Fire TV 2-Series

The all-new Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is available in 32″ and 40″ sizes.

The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series features 32” and 40” sizes, designed for all rooms and sizes like the family room, kitchen, or bedroom. The lineup offers great performance and the power of Alexa at an affordable price while providing access to over 500,000 TV episodes from favourite apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. The Fire TV 2-Series 32” brings 54 movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40” offers enhanced clarity and detail with FHD. The Fire TV 2-Series lineup includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The lineup also includes the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to easily find, launch, and control content or check the weather, sports, the status of your smart home devices, and more. The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series is available starting today on Amazon Canada starting at CAD$269.99.

