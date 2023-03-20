Top ten gaming monitors for every setup and budget

Choosing a gaming monitor isn’t an easy task. Many factors come into play, including your system specifications, the games you like to play, the size of your gaming space, and, of course, your budget. Fortunately, there are plenty of monitors to choose from and there is sure to be one that suits your specific needs. Here at Techaeris, we’ve looked at some we’ve reviewed and some we hope to review soon and came up with a list of ten gaming monitors for every setup (not in any particular order).

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ (48″ 4K OLED)

The OLED panel on the BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ offers great colours and rich blacks.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ is a 48″ 4K gaming monitor through and through. With features like an OLED panel for vibrant colours and deep blacks, low response time, 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, 98% P3 colour gamut coverage, and built-in speakers, it’s solid for gaming. Not only does sitting a couple of feet from such a huge panel make for immersive gaming, but I honestly felt like I played better in games like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Sure, that’s subjective, but I typically did better playing on the PC with this screen as opposed to smaller screens, or even on my Xbox Series X with its 106″ screen.

The Benq MOBIUZ EX480UZ retails for $1,799.99.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (49″ QLED DQHD)

Forza Horizon 4 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ultra-widescreen Quantum Mini LED gaming monitor.

While not the latest 49″ Odyssey from Samsung, the Samsung Odyssey G95NA Quantum Mini-LED gaming monitor is still a solid buy. The minor design changes and Quantum Mini LED panel only improved on the original 2020 model. With an industry-defining 49” 1000R curved screen, equipped with a cutting edge Quantum Matrix HDR2000 panel, 240hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support, 1ms response rates, and fully customizable Odyssey Infinity Core lighting, this monitor offers a very immersive gaming experience. Utilizing Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED creates more vivid colours with 125% more colour space compared to sRGB, ensuring the highest class of colour reproduction. The 49-inch DQHD resolution brings you a display as wide as two QHD monitors sitting side by side, with incredibly detailed, pin-sharp images.

When it launched, the Odyssey Neo G9 retailed for $2,499.99 but can now be had for as low as $1,699.99.

LG OLED evo C2 (42″ 4K OLED)

Death Stranding on the LG OLED evo C2 42″ 4K Smart TV.

Technically not a gaming monitor, the LG OLED evo C2 42″ 4K Smart TV definitely targets gamers. While you’re more likely to hook up your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console, it functions just as well when connected to a gaming PC. Available in plenty of sizes, the company’s 4K OLED panel with ThinQ AI, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and gaming features like G-Sync, FreeSync, VRR, and a 120 FPS refresh rate. Also equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports for current-gen consoles, being a TV the onboard speakers are much better than almost any gaming monitor with embedded speakers. Not only that but you get easy access to your streaming services through the LG webOS interface. Oh, and the glossy screen? Not a huge issue for computing but definitely adds another level to the picture quality.

With an MSRP of $1,399.99, you can likely find some great deals on this one considering the C3 was recently announced.

Acer Predator X32 FP (32″ 4K Mini-LED)

The Acer Predator X32 FP 32″ 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor.

We’re just finishing our review of the Acer Predator X32 FP 32″ 4K Mini-LED gaming monitor (check back later this week), which is an easy recommendation. While smaller than some of the other options on this list, as Acer says “Mini-LED will ruin all other monitors for you,” and I can vouch for that with this and previous Mini-LED monitors I’ve reviewed in the past. The Acer Predator X32 FP is one of the latest (and fastest) 4K gaming monitors with an IPS Mini-LED panel with 576-zone local dimming. It also boasts quantum dot technology, is VESA Certified Display HDR 1000, 99% Adobe RGB wide colour gamut, and up to an overclocked 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms GtG response time. A lot of buzzwords and technology to take in but in layman’s terms, the Predator X32 FP offers smooth, crisp, gameplay with fantastic vibrant colours and deep blacks with the right video card.

Like other Mini-LED panels, the Acer Predator X32 FP isn’t cheap and has an MSRP of $1,499.99 but can currently be found for just over $1,200 on Amazon.

ViewSonic VX1755 (17″ Portable FHD)

The ViewSonic VX1755 Portable Gaming Monitor connected to an Android smartphone.

Mobile gaming is on the rise, but sometimes a smaller screen just doesn’t cut it. Or maybe your laptop doesn’t have a high refresh rate on its built-in screen. While you can’t really take these on the go, you can easily set them up on a table or desk, connect to your compatible mobile device or console, and game on a slightly bigger screen. The ViewSonic VX1755 is an ultra-light 17-inch portable gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, which also makes for a great second productivity monitor. While there are other more affordable portable monitors on the market, the size, refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync compatibility make this a great choice for gaming on the go. In addition, it works well with multiple devices including compatible smartphones and gaming consoles.

This 17″ portable gaming monitor is available for $239.99.

Arzopa G1 Game (15.6″ Portable FHD)

The display on the Arzopa G1 Game 15.6″ Portable Gaming Monitor.

If 17″ is a bit too big for a portable monitor for you, the Arzopa G1 Game 15.6″ Portable Gaming Monitor is also an excellent choice. Not only is it an ultra-light IPS 15.6-inch portable gaming monitor, but it boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour gamut coverage. In addition to the G1, the company has quite a few other sizes and resolutions from 13.3″ all the way up to 17.3″ for FHD gaming and 4K productivity, depending on your needs. Arzopa portable monitors also come with a 30-Day Risk-Free Guarantee & 12-Month Hassle-Free Warranty so you can try it out if you’re unsure about it, and be sure you’re covered for a year if something should go wrong with it.

Retailing for $249.99, the Arzopa G1 Game is currently on sale for a low $129.99 ($149.99 sale price PLUS a $20 checkout coupon).

BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM (27″ QHD)

The display on the BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM 27″ IPS QHD 240Hz gaming monitor.

Sure, a 4K resolution while gaming offers fantastic visuals, but if you play a lot of FPS games like Call of Duty, you’ll want a faster refresh rate. If your system can handle it, the BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM 27″ QHD gaming monitor is an excellent choice with its 2560×1440 QHD resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate. With a decent system, you can get a nice balance of pretty visuals and fast framerates. Our test system with its NVIDIA 3090 graphics card and i9-12900K processor was able to maintain 150fps in Warzone. This gaming monitor also boasts 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, 2.1 channel speakers, 1ms GtG response time, and an IPS panel with local dimming.

The 27″ BenQ MOBIUZ EX270QM retails for $899.99 but is currently on sale for $699.99

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 (32″ 4K Mini-LED QLED)

The Quantum MINI LED display on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K gaming monitor is outstanding.

Another 32″ 4K Mini-LED monitor to make our list, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Mini-LED QLED also has a 1000R curvature. While you’ll need a beefy system for this one, it does offer a 240Hz refresh rate for gamers who want both quality and speed. It was also the world’s first 32″ 4K 240Hz gaming monitor and supports FreeSync Premium Pro and adaptive VRR capability for smoother gameplay. Like the Neo G9, the colours on the Quantum Mini LED panel also seemed slightly less saturated than non-Mini LED panels but are still fantastic. With over 1.07 billion colours, 95% DCI coverage, a 1,000,000:1 native contrast ratio, and over 1000 local dimming zones, the Neo G8 offers up a fantastic picture.

While originally retailing for $1,499.99, the monitor is currently seeing a small discount of just over $100.

HP OMEN 27u 4K (27″ 4K)

The HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor.

Yet another 4K monitor to make our list, the HP OMEN 27u doesn’t feature a Mini-LED panel and is, as a result, much more affordable. That doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive, however, and you’ll still be pleased if this monitor fits your budget. It easily connects with your favourite current and next-gen gaming consoles and offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for low latency and adaptive refresh rates. Its VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 certification offers fairly decent HDR gaming, and its 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as mid to high-specced desktop PCs.

Retailing for $699.99, the HP OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor is currently on sale for $614.99.

Monoprice Dark Matter 43548 (32″ QHD)

The Monoprice Dark Matter 43548 32″ QHD gaming monitor.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific Monoprice Dark Matter gaming monitor, the models we have reviewed in the past offer pretty decent gaming options at a fraction of the price of more popular name brands. The new Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor features an impressive 2560×1440 resolution panel and a low-profile design. This panel has a 165Hz native refresh rate and includes Adaptive-Sync technology for a blazing fast, tear‑free gaming and entertainment experience. The Dark Matter 32″ QHD IPS Gaming Monitor has two DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 video inputs, allowing you to connect a host of video devices. With HDMI 2.0, you can take full advantage of your Next Gen console and play supported games at 120Hz. The 32″ Dark Matter monitor features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by our 1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee.

With a regular price of $399.99, this monitor is currently on sale for $249.99 from Monoprice or $212.49 on Amazon, making it a VERY affordable option.

Wrap up

Of course, our top ten gaming monitors only scratch the surface of what’s available out there. What do you think about the gaming monitors in our top ten list? Is there one we missed that you think should be added? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.