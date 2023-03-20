Now Playing on Plex April 2023: Alex Rider: Stormbreaker, Crypto, Killer Joe, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2023 edition.

Now Playing on Plex April 2023

3 Generations

Alex Rider: Stormbreaker

American Honey (starts 4/27)

The Cookout

Croupier

Crypto

Diggers

DOMINO: Battle Of The Bones

Don Jon

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

The Girl Who Got Away

The Hole In The Ground (starts 4/27)

Killer Joe

Mad Money

Mid90s

Mirror Mirror (starts 4/24)

The Perfect Host

Pulp Fiction

Remember Me

The Two Faces Of January

Catch It Before It Leaves In April

Acts Of Violence

Date Movie

First Daughter

Hannibal

Out Of The Furnace

Paranoia

Lucky Number Slevin

Still Playing On Plex

An American Werewolf In London

Apocalypto

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

The Blair Witch Project

Blitz

Blue Ruin

The Boondock Saints

The Bridge (2011 series)

Centurion

Day Of The Dead

Detachment

The Devil’s Rejects

Disconnect

Dogtooth

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

The Fall

Four Lions

Get The Gringo

The Gift

The Girl Who Played With Fire

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Goon

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

I Spit On Your Grave

The Iceman

The Illusionist

The Infiltrator

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

The King Of Comedy

Lady Vengeance

Leap (Ballerina)

Let The Right One In

A Little Bit Of Heaven

The Man From Earth

Mandy

Merlin

Monster

Monsters

Oculus

Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior

Only God Forgives

Outlander

“Paris, Je T’aime”

“Passion Of The Christ, The”

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Raven

Requiem For A Dream

The Road

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Shoplifters

Short Term 12

A Single Man

Super

Super Size Me

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Train to Busan

Trollhunter

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Wrong Turn

