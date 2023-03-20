Now Playing on Plex April 2023: Alex Rider: Stormbreaker, Crypto, Killer Joe, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex April 2023 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into April 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing on Plex April 2023
- 3 Generations
- Alex Rider: Stormbreaker
- American Honey (starts 4/27)
- The Cookout
- Croupier
- Crypto
- Diggers
- DOMINO: Battle Of The Bones
- Don Jon
- Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
- The Girl Who Got Away
- The Hole In The Ground (starts 4/27)
- Killer Joe
- Mad Money
- Mid90s
- Mirror Mirror (starts 4/24)
- The Perfect Host
- Pulp Fiction
- Remember Me
- The Two Faces Of January
Catch It Before It Leaves In April
- Acts Of Violence
- Date Movie
- First Daughter
- Hannibal
- Out Of The Furnace
- Paranoia
- Lucky Number Slevin
Still Playing On Plex
- An American Werewolf In London
- Apocalypto
- Awake
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blitz
- Blue Ruin
- The Boondock Saints
- The Bridge (2011 series)
- Centurion
- Day Of The Dead
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Disconnect
- Dogtooth
- Eden Lake
- Epic Movie
- The Fall
- Four Lions
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl Who Played With Fire
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Goon
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Saw The Devil
- I Spit On Your Grave
- The Iceman
- The Illusionist
- The Infiltrator
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- The King Of Comedy
- Lady Vengeance
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Let The Right One In
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- The Man From Earth
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Monster
- Monsters
- Oculus
- Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- “Paris, Je T’aime”
- “Passion Of The Christ, The”
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- The Raven
- Requiem For A Dream
- The Road
- Runaway Jury
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Shoplifters
- Short Term 12
- A Single Man
- Super
- Super Size Me
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Train to Busan
- Trollhunter
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Wrong Turn
