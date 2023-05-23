Amazon announces its new Fire Max 11 tablet

The Amazon Fire line of tablets is getting a big brother today. The company has announced its new Fire Max 11 tablet, which sports a 2000 × 1200 resolution display and a new slim design. Amazon’s Fire tablets aren’t for everyone; they’re not competing with the likes of the iPad and Galaxy.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire tablets, in general, are all meant to be budget-friendly devices that tie you into Amazon’s ecosystem. The price for this new Fire addition is just $229.99, and that’s a solid price point for a tablet of this size. Here are the key features and specs provided by Amazon for this new Amazon Fire addition:

The biggest, most vibrant Amazon tablet display—Certified for low blue light, the brilliant 11-inch screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 × 1200 resolution) lets you enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, apps, songs, video calls, and games in sharp clarity and vivid color.

Powerful performance—Fire Max 11 is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with support for advanced next-generation wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and 4 GB of RAM—streaming videos, gaming or switching between apps is blazing fast.

A thin and light design—The slim and durable aluminum design weighs just over a pound, with slim bezels and strengthened glass, and is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9″ (10th generation).

All-day entertainment—Stream videos on Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, or Max, with the 14-hour long-lasting battery and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. Plus, with 64 or 128 GB storage, you can save all your favorites for offline viewing. With Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, stream your favorite games like Fortnite straight to your Fire Max 11.

Multitasking—Fire Max 11 makes it easy to do more tasks in parallel to suit your busy lifestyle, like using the split-screen mode to make calls on Zoom or Microsoft Teams while simultaneously taking notes on OneNote or sending emails using the keyboard.

Fingerprint Recognition technology—Fire Max 11 is Amazon’s first tablet to include Fingerprint Recognition technology as a hassle-free way to unlock the tablet—simply touch the power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Enhanced cameras—With the 8 MP front- and rear-facing cameras, 1080p HD video recording, rear autofocus, and front camera in landscape orientation, Fire Max 11 is great for video calls with friends or family.

Access to Alexa—Simply ask Alexa to play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, Drop In on a friend or family member, and more—using only your voice.

Smart home controls—With the Device Dashboard on the home screen, seamlessly control your Alexa-enabled smart home devices directly from Fire Max 11; and with Show Mode, turn your Fire Max 11 into an Echo Show-like screen for your smart home.

Great for families—Fire Max 11 is great for the whole family, with support for up to two adult and four child profiles. With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ to access thousands of books, apps, games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

