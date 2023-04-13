Ubisoft+ now available on Xbox, not included with Game Pass Ultimate

Long rumoured, the Ubisoft+ Multi-Access plan is now available on Xbox in most countries. Unfortunately, it’ll cost you extra as it’s not included with Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game subscription service, the Ubisoft+ Multi-Access plan gives gamers unlimited access to Ubisoft games, including access to play new releases the day they are released, as well as 10% off all virtual currency. Not only does the plan give you access to Ubisoft games on your Xbox console, but also gives gamers access to over 140 games on PC through Ubisoft Connect.

However, it isn’t exactly cheap. With a monthly cost of USD$17.99/CAD$21.99, it’s pretty pricey compared to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at USD$14.99/CAD$16.99/mth. Game Pass Ultimate also gives gamers access to hundreds of games on Xbox and PC, as well as day one access to new first-party Xbox releases like Halo, Redfall, Forza, and more. On top of it, Game Pass Ultimate includes EA Play, normally $4.99/mth. Granted, you only get access to a 10-hour trial of new EA games, but if you don’t mind waiting a few months, most of them end up being fully playable through the EA Vault.

“Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players. Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft’s extensive game library.” Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early

Unfortunately, comparing the three services isn’t exactly apples to apples. Alongside EA, Ubisoft arguably has some of the best gaming franchises, including Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy games, and much more. While Game Pass Ultimate gives gamers access to first-party base games on the day of launch, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access gives gamers access to the highest premium edition with almost, if not all, additional content. The full list of playable games on Xbox with the game subscription include:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Unlike Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, however, Ubisoft+ Multi-Access is only available for a monthly fee with no yearly subscription (hence a slightly reduced cost) available. Many gamers, myself included, hoped that the Ubisoft game subscription service would be included with Game Pass Ultimate, even if that meant a slightly increased price. Perhaps down the road, Xbox and Ubisoft will add a Game Pass Ultimate + Ubisoft+ tier for those interested in both subscriptions.

What do you think about the Ubisoft+ Multi-Access plan finally being made available on Xbox? Do you wish it was included with Game Pass Ultimate, even if that meant a price increase? Are you going to be picking it up?