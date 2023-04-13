New on Netflix April 14-20: Keri Russell is in over her head in The Diplomat

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 14-20th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 14-20th list, which is headlined by Keri Russell as a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job she’s unsuited for.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following two games will be available this month for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Highwater (now available): It’s the end of the world. The ultra-rich might be headed to Mars. Explore a flooded planet, discover islands and find allies — can you escape in time?

Terra Nil (coming soon): Revitalize a barren wasteland. Plant sprawling forests, purify soil and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Ex-Addicts Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇩): A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): With new threats on the island and no way out, the rebellion ignites an intense battle for freedom while Astrid carries out her plans for the New Eden.

And now for the Netflix April 14-20th list:

April 14

Phenomena (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Three middle-aged women who investigate paranormal events are put to the test when their leader Father Pilón disappears. Inspired by the real Hepta Group.

Queenmaker (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a crisis of conscience, a powerful fixer uses her skills to propel a civil rights lawyer's mayoral campaign — and take down her former employer.

Queens on the Run (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Four best friends — and their newfound pet chicken — finally take the road trip they planned in high school. Will they manage to steer clear of trouble?

Seven Kings Must Die (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last.

Weathering (NETFLIX FILM): After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, a journalist unravels amid disturbing visions and chilling attacks as she grieves alone at home.

April 15

Bolduc, La 🇨🇦

Doctor Cha (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Twenty years after leaving her medical career, a housewife returns as a first-year resident — struggling to find her footing in a job full of surprises.

Le mirage 🇨🇦

Time Trap 🇺🇸

April 16

The Best Man Holiday 🇺🇸

The Mustang 🇺🇸

The Nutty Boy Part 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇧🇷): Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From the ski slopes to under the seas, Oggy Oggy and his cute kitty friends stick together through any adventure and make sure everyone’s all smiles.

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich (NETFLIX SERIES): Money holds power over us — but it doesn’t have to. Finance expert Ramit Sethi works with people across the US to help them achieve their richest lives.

Longest Third Date (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly. So much so that they spontaneously fly to Costa Rica for their third date — and get stuck as the world shuts down in March 2020. An extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

April 19

Chimp Empire (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇬🇧): From the Academy Award®-winning co-director of My Octopus Teacher and the team behind Rise of the Warrior Apes, Chimp Empire explores the fascinating world of the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered as they navigate complex social politics, family dynamics and dangerous territory disputes. Narrated by Academy Award® winner Mahershala Ali.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (NETFLIX FILM): When Rita Repulsa returns, the Power Rangers are the only ones who can stop her! But after 30 years, can the team still be the heroes the world needs?

April 20

42 🇨🇦

The Diplomat (NETFLIX SERIES): In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A rebellious vampire with a broken tooth falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata — but will human and mystical forces keep them apart?

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 14-20th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

