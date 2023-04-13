NAMM 2023: Universal Audio announces new UAFX pedals

Built with UAFX dual‑engine processing and UA’s analog modeling, the new Universal Audio Del‑Verb Ambience Companion, Galaxy ‘74 Tape Echo & Reverb, and Max Dual Preamp & Compressor are here. Universal Audio says these new pedals deliver expressive tones in three vintage‑inspired stompboxes.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“We are excited to unveil the newest additions to our UAFX pedal lineup,” said Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. “These pedals not only sound incredible, but weave seamlessly into the fabric of UA’s legacy — delivering on our dedication to craftsmanship and creating gear that will inspire generations.”

Here’s the rundown of the new Universal Audio UAFX pedals with key features:

Universal Audio UAFX pedals

Del‑Verb Ambience Companion – $349

The most authentic vintage reverb and delay effects ever captured in a single effects pedal

“Golden unit” spring reverb tank, pulled from classic ’60s American guitar amp

Vintage German studio plate reverb sourced from The Plant in Sausalito, CA

Bit‑for‑bit vintage studio digital reverb algorithms from the late 1970s

Definitive emulation of iconic tape echo unit and legendary preamp

Classic bucket‑brigade analog delay effects with the color, texture, and tone of the original hardware

Pristine, studio‑grade digital delays with dynamic and inspiring modulation textures

Download custom effect voicings, add tap tempo, and more with the UAFX Control app

Includes silent switching, buffered bypass, analog dry through, optional spillover/trails, and stereo operation

Galaxy ’74 Tape Echo & Reverb – $349

The most authentic emulation of the classic mid‑’70s Roland Space Echo* hardware

Full modeling of the classic multi‑head tape delay mechanism

Exacting emulation of original hardware’s spring reverb

Definitive capture of iconic analog preamp section

Doubled delay times for effects that go beyond the original hardware

Tweak footswitch functionality, adjust realtime effects, and customize unique oscillation sounds with UAFX Control app

Includes silent switching, buffered bypass, analog dry through, optional spillover/trails, and stereo operation

Max Preamp & Dual Compressor – $349

The most authentic emulations of the classic UA 1176, Teletronix LA‑2A, and Dyna Comp* compressors, in a single pedal

Warm tube compression with the most authentic emulation of the Teletronix LA‑2A

Full modeling of the iconic UA 1176 gives guitarists the same FET compressor used on decades of legendary studio guitar sounds

Lo‑fi compression and funky overdrive with an unparalleled model of the classic Dyna Comp* stompbox

Full emulation of UA’s legendary 610 tube preamp and EQ for added grit and grind

Stack compressors in any combination for even more tones and textures

Tweak preamp EQ settings, serial/parallel operation, add a sidechain bass filter, and more with UAFX Control App

What do you think of these new Universal Audio UAFX pedals? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!