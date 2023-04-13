Samsung announces improved speeds for its PRO Plus Memory Cards

Samsung has announced new PRO Plus memory cards designed for professional and enthusiast photographers, videographers, and content creators. The Samsung PRO Plus microSD and full-size SD cards boast increased read and write speeds of up to 180 MB/s and 130 MB/s, a 12 percent and 8 percent increase over their predecessors. Creators can now upload, download, and edit content with even faster read and write speeds.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Samsung PRO Plus Memory Cards

microSD

It can be used with mobile devices, handheld gaming consoles, action cameras, and drones. Supports an application performance class of A2 to enable faster performance on various professional and consumer applications. Backed by Samsung’s six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact.

PRO Plus microSD

128GB ($18.99 MSRP)

256GB ($29.99 MSRP)

512GB ($59.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus microSD with Card Reader

128GB ($25.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP)

512GB ($64.99 MSRP)

SD Card

The PRO Plus SD card is compatible with various devices like DSLRs, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders, and PCs. The SD cards offer seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops, and magnetic impact.

Pro Plus SD

64GB ($12.99 MSRP)

128GB ($21.99 MSRP)

256GB ($37.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus SD with Card Reader

128GB ($29.99 MSRP)

256GB ($49.99 MSRP)

With the additional Samsung Card Reader supporting USB 3.0 and providing backward compatibility with USB 2.0, consumers can use Samsung memory cards on any device with a USB port. The new Samsung PRO Plus memory cards are available today with a ten-year limited warranty.

What do you think of these new Samsung PRO Plus Memory Cards? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!