Entry-level Razer Stream Controller X for streamers and content creators now available

Razer is at it again with another peripheral for streamers and content creators. The Razer Stream Controller X aims to offer a more affordable entry into streaming for gamers and other users.

Even with its compact form factor, the Stream Controller X offers 15 programmable LCD buttons and is compatible across all major streaming platforms such as OBS Studio, Twitch, Streamlabs, Adobe Premier Pro, and more with its Loupedeck Software integration. With it, streamers can effortlessly flash stream lights, blast customized sounds, or switch between applications with a simple click, elevating their streams to the next level.

“With access to Loupedeck’s UI, streamers can effortlessly install popular applications, plugins, and even emotes to further enhance their streaming experience. Streamers can also easily drag and drop preferred applications via the Loupedeck Marketplace, for endless customizability. Popular plugins include Spotify, Phillips Hue, Adobe Photoshop, and even Voicemod which can help streamline creative processes. Additionally, Loupedeck’s full suite software also provides users with access to native profiles that are preset for convenience and inspiration. Each comprehensive set of profiles contains premade macros and functions that can be easily interchanged to suit the user’s needs, further enhancing the Stream Controller X’s customizability.” Razer press release

Key features and specifications of the Razer Stream Controller X include:

15 Switchblade buttons that provide handy shortcuts to apps, lights, audio, and more, multi-link macros and customizable button icons

A detachable 50-degree anti-slip magnetic mount

Software powered by Loupdeck, making Stream Controller X compatible with leading streaming, photo and video editing software like OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, Ecamm, Vmix, Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, Ableton Live and more

Interface: 15 Switchblade Buttons

Connectivity: 2-meter USB-A to USB-C cable

Screen Angle: 8 degrees (controller only), 50 degrees (Including stand)

System requirements: Windows 10 system (and later), macOS X 10.14 (and later), Loupedeck software

Size: 111 x 80.7 x 30mm

Weight: 146g (Stream Controller X only), Angle Stand is 177g

The Stream Controller X from Razer is now available from Razer.com and other retailers for $149.99.

