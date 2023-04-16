Judge says Sonos can bring Google to trial over patent dispute

According to Reuters, a judge in San Francisco has issued a mixed ruling in a patent lawsuit brought by Sonos against Google. The case involves patents over wireless audio technology, and the judge’s mixed ruling opens the door for Sonos to get Google to trial.

The trial has been set for May 8th, and the dispute involves technology implemented into smart speakers. The companies have been business partners in the past, but this lawsuit will certainly put a wrench in that relationship. The case covers patents in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Last year, Sonos was awarded a limited import ban on some of Google’s devices, and Google sued them for patent infringement.

According to Reuters, Google spokesperson José Castañeda said that the company appreciated the decision to invalidate one of Sonos’ patents and that Sonos “misrepresented our partnership and mischaracterized our technology.” A Sonos spokesperson said the company looks forward to “once again demonstrating Google’s widespread infringement” at trial.

According to the lawsuit, Google stole audio technology for its competing products like Chromecast Audio and Google Home. The lawsuit states that this theft occurred when the two companies were working on integrating Google Play Music into the Sonos ecosystem. Google swiped back, alledging Sonos stole its technology, not the other way around.

