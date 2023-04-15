ASUS has announced its ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate gaming smartphones

Smartphone gaming has become a thing as technology has enabled the humble smartphone to become a viable gaming device. We are beyond Angry Birds, and ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced its all-new ROG Phone 7 series at its For Those Who Dare virtual launch event.

The ROG Phone 7 series includes the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models and is the latest step in the high-performance evolution of the company’s gaming phone. This futuristically-styled phone — which sports a new two-tone design — combines the power of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with the advanced GameCool 7 thermal system. ASUS says the key to this power efficiency is the new rapid-cycle vapor chamber design, which increases heat dissipation efficiency by up to 168%, allowing the ROG Phone 7 series to run games at full speed while maintaining low temperatures.

To make ROG Phone 7 a powerful and portable theater, we’ve increased the effective volume of the ROG Phone 7 series’ speakers by 50% and tuned the system in cooperation with audio specialists Dirac. ROG Phone 7 series now delivers amazing 2.1-channel sound when the new AeroActive Cooler 7 accessory — which houses a powerful subwoofer — is attached. ASUS

Additionally, the 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display’s peak brightness has significantly increased compared to the previous model. And the ROG Phone 7 series also features the legendary AI-generated in-game effects, customizable AirTrigger haptic buttons, and continuous game-setting updates by the ROG Gaming team that epitomize the core spirit of ROG.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Specifications

Device Name ROG Phone 7 / ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2, Octa-Core, 3.2GHz GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ 740 UI Android™ 13 with new ROG UI Display 6.78″ 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) 165 Hz / 1 ms Samsung AMOLED display 1,000 nits outdoor readable brightness 1,500 nits peak brightness Average Delta E < 1 111.23% DCI-P3 / 150.89% sRGB / 106.87% NTSC color gamut Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Supports Always-On HDR display HDR10 supported Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch (supports glove touch) ROG Vision (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate only) Dimensions 173 x 77x 10.4 mm Weight 239 g Battery 6000 mAh typical capacity with 65 W HyperCharge adapter. Memory Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage Up to 512 GB UFS4.0 ROM Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press Wireless Technology WiFi : 802.11 be/ax/ac/a/b/g/n, (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz) Bluetooth® 5.3 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP), supports AAC , LDAC + Qualcomm aptX + aptX HD + aptX Adaptive GPS GNSS support GPS(L1/ L5), Glonass(G1), Galileo(E1/E5a), BeiDou(B1i/B1c/B2a), QZSS(L1/L5) and NavIC(=IRNSS) I/O Ports Side Ports: Type C® connector – USB3.1 gen2/DP 1.4(4K)/Hyper Charging/ QC5.0 (會向下相容QC4/QC3/PD3.0)

Pogo Pin – for AeroActive Cooler 7 Bottom Ports: Type C® connector – USB 2.0 / HyperCharge / QC5.0

3.5 mm audio jack – headphone Camera Front Camera: 32 MP (Uses pixel binning to output 8 MP image) Rear Camera: 50 MP (Main camera Sony® IMX766) 13 MP (120° ultrawide-angle lens) 5 MP (Macro) Voice Wakeup Yes Speaker Dual front facing speaker (with Dirac HD Sound), support spatial audio (Dirac Virtuo™) 5-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect. Splash, Water, and Dust Resistance IP54 under IEC standard 60529 NFC Supported Color ROG Phone 7: Phantom Black, Storm White ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Storm White

You can read more about the new ASUS ROG Phone 7 on the company’s blog post here.

