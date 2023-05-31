ASUS will start integrating Dirac sound in some of its laptops

Swedish digital audio company Dirac and consumer technology company ASUS have expanded their partnership to integrate Dirac Virtuo spatial audio into the new ROG Phone 7 series of smartphones and Vivobook and ExpertBook series of laptops.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Dirac Virtuo spatial audio delivers realistic and immersive soundscapes, enhancing the overall user experience. According to Dirac Chief Commercial Officer Mats Oberg, this continued collaboration helps provide the ASUS community with best-in-class gaming and media experiences through unrivaled immersive audio performance.

“Working directly with global technology leaders is core to our mission to improve the state of digital sound reproduction across various device types and use cases,” said Oberg. “By integrating Dirac Virtuo into ASUS’ new flagship smartphones and laptops, we are delivering on our vision to show the world that immersive, clear, and balanced sound experiences don’t only have to come from an expensive surround sound theater system. We are committed to working with device makers of all types to ensure premium sound experiences are available to everyone, everywhere.” ASUS

ROG Phone 7 Series

Dirac Virtuo enables a high-resolution spatial and immersive sound experience by creating a spacious, natural soundscape beyond the physical confines of the sound system with accurate sound localization.

For smartphones and laptops – like the ROG Phone 7, the Vivobook, and the ExpertBook – Dirac Virtuo enables immersive sound from the device’s built-in speakers while enhancing the speakers’ overall sound quality. The solution compensates for the shortcomings of small speakers to enhance their acoustic performance dramatically while also creating a soundstage much wider than the device itself – enabling exceptional immersion for gaming, movies, music, and more without requiring multichannel or object-based content types.

For headphones connected to the ROG Phone 7, Dirac Virtuo employs a high-resolution binaural impulse response technology to restore speaker crosstalk and correct the stereo soundstage. With Dirac Virtuo, the sound seemingly comes from a pair of premium stereo speakers in front of the listener rather than from inside their head – creating a truer, more accurate, and immersive stereo soundstage than standard headphones can deliver.

ASUS ExpertBook

“Today’s consumer demand for premium video and audio quality are higher than ever, and through our partnership with Dirac we are exceeding our community’s expectations with awe-inspiring sound reproduction across some of our latest flagship devices,” ASUS said. “The realistic spatial soundstage created by Dirac Virtuo brings audio to life in ways previously not possible, creating richer, more immersive gaming, music, and movie experiences. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Dirac to provide our ASUS community with the world’s best mobile sound.” ASUS

ASUS Vivobook

The Vivobook and ExpertBook series of laptops offer users Dirac-optimized sound modes that enhance performance for specific audio use cases. Music Mode delivers rich, detailed audio to clearly reproduce each note and beat, while Game Mode creates a wider, more immersive soundstage for more realistic gaming experiences. Movie lovers who use Movie Mode can enjoy clearer dialogue and virtualized surround sound for a cinematic experience. Finally, Voice Mode ensures clear, consistent voice quality, ideal for video and audio conferences with friends and colleagues.

What do you think of ASUS using Dirac sound in its laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.