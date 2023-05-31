The Audio-Technica Sound Burger retro portable turntable is back!

To many audiophiles, vinyl records are the way to go when it comes to listening to music. Others just enjoy vinyl for the nostalgia of it all. Audio-Technica has just re-released the AT-SB727 Sound Burger turntable which sports an interesting design and Bluetooth connectivity.
As mentioned above, the Sound Burger is a re-release. Having first launched in 2022 to celebrate Audio-Technica’s 60th anniversary, and 40 years after the original was released, it quickly sold out. Compact in size, it is designed with portability in mind, offers Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging, up to 12 hours of battery life, and comes in black, white, and yellow colourways.
The Sound Burger offers high-quality sound reproduction with a belt-drive system that plays 33-1/3 and 45
RPM records. To achieve both portability and stability, the tonearm employs a dynamic balance system in
which stylus pressure is applied via a spring. In addition, a high-precision DC motor maintains stable rotation.
The turntable also comes with an audio cable for those who prefer an analog, wired listening experience.
Full specifications of this fun looking portable turntable include:
|Motor
|DC servo motor
|Power Supply
|DC 3.6 V lithium ion battery
|Drive Method
|Belt-drive
|Speeds
|33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM
|Turntable Platter
|Aluminum
|Wow and Flutter
|< 0.25 % (WTD) at 3 kHz
|Signal-to-Noise Ratio
|> 50dB (DIN-B)
|Cartridge Type
|VM
|Output Level
|150 mV nominal at 1 kHz, 5 cm/sec (No phono-output)
|Phono Pre-Amp Gain
|36 dB nominal, RIAA equalized
|Charging Specifications
|5 V, 0.5 A
|Power Consumption
|1.5 W (when charging)
|Charging Time
|Approx. 12 hours*
|Operating Time
|Approx. 12 hours*
|Input Jack
|USB Type-C jack
|Dimensions
|100 mm (3.9″) × 290 mm (11″) × 70 mm (2.8″) (W×D×H)
|Weight
|Approx. 900 g (32 oz)
|Operating Temperature
|5°C to 40°C (41°F to 104°F)
|Accessories Included
|・USB cable (1.5 m (5′), USB Type-A – USB Type-C)
・RCA audio cable
・45 RPM adapter
|Replacement Stylus
|ATN3600L
|Communication System
|Bluetooth version 5.2
|Frequency Band
|2.402 GHz to 2.480 GHz
|Maximum RF Output
|10 mW EIRP
|Maximum Communication Range
|Line of sight – approx. 10 m (33′)
|Modulation Method
|GFSK, Pi/4DQPSK, 8DPSK
|Spread Spectrum Method
|FHSS
|Compatible Bluetooth Profile
|A2DP, AVRCP
|Support Codec
|SBC
|Transmission Band
|20 to 20,000 Hz
The Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger record player is available from the company’s website for $199.99.
