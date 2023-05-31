The Audio-Technica Sound Burger retro portable turntable is back!

To many audiophiles, vinyl records are the way to go when it comes to listening to music. Others just enjoy vinyl for the nostalgia of it all. Audio-Technica has just re-released the AT-SB727 Sound Burger turntable which sports an interesting design and Bluetooth connectivity.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

As mentioned above, the Sound Burger is a re-release. Having first launched in 2022 to celebrate Audio-Technica’s 60th anniversary, and 40 years after the original was released, it quickly sold out. Compact in size, it is designed with portability in mind, offers Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging, up to 12 hours of battery life, and comes in black, white, and yellow colourways.

The Sound Burger offers high-quality sound reproduction with a belt-drive system that plays 33-1/3 and 45

RPM records. To achieve both portability and stability, the tonearm employs a dynamic balance system in

which stylus pressure is applied via a spring. In addition, a high-precision DC motor maintains stable rotation.

The turntable also comes with an audio cable for those who prefer an analog, wired listening experience.

Full specifications of this fun looking portable turntable include:

Motor DC servo motor Power Supply DC 3.6 V lithium ion battery Drive Method Belt-drive Speeds 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Turntable Platter Aluminum Wow and Flutter < 0.25 % (WTD) at 3 kHz Signal-to-Noise Ratio > 50dB (DIN-B) Cartridge Type VM Output Level 150 mV nominal at 1 kHz, 5 cm/sec (No phono-output) Phono Pre-Amp Gain 36 dB nominal, RIAA equalized Charging Specifications 5 V, 0.5 A Power Consumption 1.5 W (when charging) Charging Time Approx. 12 hours* Operating Time Approx. 12 hours* Input Jack USB Type-C jack Dimensions 100 mm (3.9″) × 290 mm (11″) × 70 mm (2.8″) (W×D×H) Weight Approx. 900 g (32 oz) Operating Temperature 5°C to 40°C (41°F to 104°F) Accessories Included ・USB cable (1.5 m (5′), USB Type-A – USB Type-C)

・RCA audio cable

・45 RPM adapter Replacement Stylus ATN3600L Communication System Bluetooth version 5.2 Frequency Band 2.402 GHz to 2.480 GHz Maximum RF Output 10 mW EIRP Maximum Communication Range Line of sight – approx. 10 m (33′) Modulation Method GFSK, Pi/4DQPSK, 8DPSK Spread Spectrum Method FHSS Compatible Bluetooth Profile A2DP, AVRCP Support Codec SBC Transmission Band 20 to 20,000 Hz

The Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger record player is available from the company’s website for $199.99.

What do you think about the Audio-Technica Sound Burger turntable? Is it something you’d pick up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.