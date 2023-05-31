New Range Rover Sport SV E1 will have one-of-a-kind SUBPAC and JLR Soul Seat

Range Rover is among the most iconic names in off-road and 4×4 vehicles. To be fair, the Range Rover cousin, Land Rover, is probably better known for serious off-roading, but I digress. Range Rover is well known for its luxury and amenities, and the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE is gaining a new one-of-a-kind indulgence.

SUBPAC partnered with modern luxury automotive business JLR for the company’s first venture to take the studio to the street. SUBPAC technology is incorporated into the New Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE’s Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system, a high-fidelity, tactile audio experience with wellness benefits.

Together, SUBPAC and JLR are revolutionizing the in-vehicle audio experience with a whole new approach to sound, allowing front-seat occupants to actually feel the music. The new Body and Soul Seat (BASS) incorporates SUBPAC’s AI optimizing software. This technology, coupled with transducers and membranes, delivers high fidelity audio vibrations directly to the driver and passengers. The New Range Rover Sport SV’s Body and Soul Seat revolutionizes the way in-car media is experienced. Working seamlessly alongside the existing 29-speaker system, BASS sets a new standard in immersive audio. “By teaming up with JLR, we are now able to bring our advanced audio technology to the automotive industry, allowing drivers and passengers to experience sound in a completely new and transformative way – by physically feeling it. The New Range Rover Sport SV is truly the perfect showcase for our AI-based solution” said Todd Chernecki, CEO of SUBPAC. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the driving experience,” said Jamal Hameedi, Director, SVO at JLR. “Partnering with SUBPAC has allowed us to make truly immersive audio a reality with the Body and Soul Seat by creating an unparalleled multisensory experience that enhances our clients’ modern luxury journey, truly setting the New Range Rover Sport SV apart.” SUBPAC and JLR

The company says that outside of immersive in-car audio, the new Body and Soul Seat can help enhance front-seat occupants’ mental and physiological well-being. Buyers of the new SUV will be able to experience the new seat first, find out more on the company’s website. You can also find out more about SUBPAC on its website here.

