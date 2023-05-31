Snag the 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for 34% off on Amazon

|
, ,

The 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is, without a doubt, one of the nicest gaming monitors you can purchase. We reviewed it last year, and it earned our Editor’s Choice Award. With an expansive, wide 49″ footprint, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will immerse you in the action with its vibrant MiniLED display.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PURCHASE FROM AMAZON

Here are the specifications of the 2020 version versus the 2021 version (the one that is currently on sale). You can find it on Amazon for $1,513 and the original MSRP was $2,499 though Amazon shows it at $2,299.

2020 Samsung Odyssey G92021 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Model LC49G95TSSNXZALS49AG95
Screen Size 49 inches (48.7 actual) 49 inches (48.7 actual) 
Display Type QLED Quantum Mini LED
Panel TypeVA CurvedVA Curved
Aspect Ratio 32:9 32:9 
Max Resolution 5120 x 1440 (Double QHD) 5120 x 1440 (Double QHD) 
Curvature 1000R 1000R
PPI 108.97 108.97
Brightness 1000cd/m² (peak)
420cd/m² (typ)
300cd/m² (min) 		2000cd/m² (peak)
420cd/m² (typ)
HDR VESA Certified HDR 1000 VDE Certified Quantum HDR 2000, HDR 10+
Dimming Zone102,048
Native Contrast 2500:1 (typ); dynamic contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 (static contrast ratio)
Lighting Control8 bit12 bit (4,096 levels)
Viewing Angle 178°(H)/178°(V) 178°(H)/178°(V) 
Tilt  -3.0° ~ +13.0° -3.0° (±2.0°) ~ +13.0° (±2.0°)
Swivel -15.0°  ~ +15.0° -15.0° (±2.0°) ~ +15.0° (±2.0°)
Height Adjustment (distance) 120mm (4.72 inches) 120mm (4.72 inches) 
Response Time 1ms (GtG) 1ms (GtG) 
Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz 
Display Colors 1.07 billion (max) 1.07 billion (max) 
Color Gamut 95% DCI (Typical) 
88% NTSC 1976 (Typical) 
125% sRGB (Typical) 
92% Adobe RGB (Typical) 		95% DCI (Typical) 
88% NTSC 1976 (Typical) 
125% sRGB (Typical) 
92% Adobe RGB (Typical) 
Backlight Type LED Quantum Mini LED
Inputs/Outputs 2x DisplayPort, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A 1x DisplayPart 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A
Horizontal Frequency 71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ 71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ 
Vertical Frequency 60~240Hz 96~240Hz
Power Consumption 140W (max) 60.70W
Power Supply Type  AC 100~240V AC 100~240V 
Dimensions (with stand) 1147.57 x 537.21 x 416.306mm (45.18 x 21.15 x 16.39 inches) 1149.5 x 537.2 x 418.3mm (45.25 x 21.15 x 16.47 inches)
Dimensions (without stand)1149.5 x 363.5 x 287.4mm (45.25 x 14.31 x 11.31 inches)
Weight (with stand) 16.69kg (36.8lbs) 14.5kg (31.97lbs)
Weight (without stand)11.9kg (26.24lbs)
Additional Features • Wall Mount (100x100mm)
• Picture-in-Picture
• Picture-by-Picture
• Eye Saver Mode
• Refresh Rate Optimizer
• Super Arena Gaming UX
• G-SYNC compatible
• FreeSync compatible
• Black Equalizer
• Low Input Lag Mode
• Infinity Core Lighting 		• Wall Mount (100x100mm)
• Picture-in-Picture
• Picture-by-Picture
• Eye Saver Mode
• Refresh Rate Optimizer
• Super Arena Gaming UX
• G-SYNC compatible
• FreeSync Premium Pro compatible
• Black Equalizer
• Low Input Lag Mode
• Infinity Core Lighting
• Auto Source Switch+
MSRP (at time of release)US$1699US$2499
PURCHASE FROM AMAZON

What do you think of this 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deal? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

MSI will be sourcing some of its premium laptop OLED displays from Samsung

New Range Rover Sport SV E1 will have one-of-a-kind SUBPAC and JLR Soul Seat

Next

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap