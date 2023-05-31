Snag the 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for 34% off on Amazon

The 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is, without a doubt, one of the nicest gaming monitors you can purchase. We reviewed it last year, and it earned our Editor’s Choice Award. With an expansive, wide 49″ footprint, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will immerse you in the action with its vibrant MiniLED display.

Here are the specifications of the 2020 version versus the 2021 version (the one that is currently on sale). You can find it on Amazon for $1,513 and the original MSRP was $2,499 though Amazon shows it at $2,299.

2020 Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Model LC49G95TSSNXZA LS49AG95 Screen Size 49 inches (48.7 actual) 49 inches (48.7 actual) Display Type QLED Quantum Mini LED Panel Type VA Curved VA Curved Aspect Ratio 32:9 32:9 Max Resolution 5120 x 1440 (Double QHD) 5120 x 1440 (Double QHD) Curvature 1000R 1000R PPI 108.97 108.97 Brightness 1000cd/m² (peak)

420cd/m² (typ)

300cd/m² (min) 2000cd/m² (peak)

420cd/m² (typ) HDR VESA Certified HDR 1000 VDE Certified Quantum HDR 2000, HDR 10+ Dimming Zone 10 2,048 Native Contrast 2500:1 (typ); dynamic contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 (static contrast ratio) Lighting Control 8 bit 12 bit (4,096 levels) Viewing Angle 178°(H)/178°(V) 178°(H)/178°(V) Tilt -3.0° ~ +13.0° -3.0° (±2.0°) ~ +13.0° (±2.0°) Swivel -15.0° ~ +15.0° -15.0° (±2.0°) ~ +15.0° (±2.0°) Height Adjustment (distance) 120mm (4.72 inches) 120mm (4.72 inches) Response Time 1ms (GtG) 1ms (GtG) Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Display Colors 1.07 billion (max) 1.07 billion (max) Color Gamut 95% DCI (Typical)

88% NTSC 1976 (Typical)

125% sRGB (Typical)

92% Adobe RGB (Typical) 95% DCI (Typical)

88% NTSC 1976 (Typical)

125% sRGB (Typical)

92% Adobe RGB (Typical) Backlight Type LED Quantum Mini LED Inputs/Outputs 2x DisplayPort, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A 1x DisplayPart 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A Horizontal Frequency 71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ 71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ Vertical Frequency 60~240Hz 96~240Hz Power Consumption 140W (max) 60.70W Power Supply Type AC 100~240V AC 100~240V Dimensions (with stand) 1147.57 x 537.21 x 416.306mm (45.18 x 21.15 x 16.39 inches) 1149.5 x 537.2 x 418.3mm (45.25 x 21.15 x 16.47 inches) Dimensions (without stand) – 1149.5 x 363.5 x 287.4mm (45.25 x 14.31 x 11.31 inches) Weight (with stand) 16.69kg (36.8lbs) 14.5kg (31.97lbs) Weight (without stand) – 11.9kg (26.24lbs) Additional Features • Wall Mount (100x100mm)

• Picture-in-Picture

• Picture-by-Picture

• Eye Saver Mode

• Refresh Rate Optimizer

• Super Arena Gaming UX

• G-SYNC compatible

• FreeSync compatible

• Black Equalizer

• Low Input Lag Mode

• Infinity Core Lighting • Wall Mount (100x100mm)

• Picture-in-Picture

• Picture-by-Picture

• Eye Saver Mode

• Refresh Rate Optimizer

• Super Arena Gaming UX

• G-SYNC compatible

• FreeSync Premium Pro compatible

• Black Equalizer

• Low Input Lag Mode

• Infinity Core Lighting

• Auto Source Switch+ MSRP (at time of release) US$1699 US$2499

