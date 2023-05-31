Snag the 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for 34% off on Amazon

The 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is, without a doubt, one of the nicest gaming monitors you can purchase. We reviewed it last year, and it earned our Editor’s Choice Award. With an expansive, wide 49″ footprint, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will immerse you in the action with its vibrant MiniLED display.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Here are the specifications of the 2020 version versus the 2021 version (the one that is currently on sale). You can find it on Amazon for $1,513 and the original MSRP was $2,499 though Amazon shows it at $2,299.
|2020 Samsung Odyssey G9
|2021 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
|Model
|LC49G95TSSNXZA
|LS49AG95
|Screen Size
|49 inches (48.7 actual)
|49 inches (48.7 actual)
|Display Type
|QLED
|Quantum Mini LED
|Panel Type
|VA Curved
|VA Curved
|Aspect Ratio
|32:9
|32:9
|Max Resolution
|5120 x 1440 (Double QHD)
|5120 x 1440 (Double QHD)
|Curvature
|1000R
|1000R
|PPI
|108.97
|108.97
|Brightness
|1000cd/m² (peak)
420cd/m² (typ)
300cd/m² (min)
|2000cd/m² (peak)
420cd/m² (typ)
|HDR
|VESA Certified HDR 1000
|VDE Certified Quantum HDR 2000, HDR 10+
|Dimming Zone
|10
|2,048
|Native Contrast
|2500:1 (typ); dynamic contrast ratio
|1,000,000:1 (static contrast ratio)
|Lighting Control
|8 bit
|12 bit (4,096 levels)
|Viewing Angle
|178°(H)/178°(V)
|178°(H)/178°(V)
|Tilt
|-3.0° ~ +13.0°
|-3.0° (±2.0°) ~ +13.0° (±2.0°)
|Swivel
|-15.0° ~ +15.0°
|-15.0° (±2.0°) ~ +15.0° (±2.0°)
|Height Adjustment (distance)
|120mm (4.72 inches)
|120mm (4.72 inches)
|Response Time
|1ms (GtG)
|1ms (GtG)
|Refresh Rate
|240Hz
|240Hz
|Display Colors
|1.07 billion (max)
|1.07 billion (max)
|Color Gamut
|95% DCI (Typical)
88% NTSC 1976 (Typical)
125% sRGB (Typical)
92% Adobe RGB (Typical)
|95% DCI (Typical)
88% NTSC 1976 (Typical)
125% sRGB (Typical)
92% Adobe RGB (Typical)
|Backlight Type
|LED
|Quantum Mini LED
|Inputs/Outputs
|2x DisplayPort, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A
|1x DisplayPart 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm Audio, USB Hub, 2x USB Type-A
|Horizontal Frequency
|71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ
|71.04kHZ~357.6kHZ
|Vertical Frequency
|60~240Hz
|96~240Hz
|Power Consumption
|140W (max)
|60.70W
|Power Supply Type
|AC 100~240V
|AC 100~240V
|Dimensions (with stand)
|1147.57 x 537.21 x 416.306mm (45.18 x 21.15 x 16.39 inches)
|1149.5 x 537.2 x 418.3mm (45.25 x 21.15 x 16.47 inches)
|Dimensions (without stand)
|–
|1149.5 x 363.5 x 287.4mm (45.25 x 14.31 x 11.31 inches)
|Weight (with stand)
|16.69kg (36.8lbs)
|14.5kg (31.97lbs)
|Weight (without stand)
|–
|11.9kg (26.24lbs)
|Additional Features
|• Wall Mount (100x100mm)
• Picture-in-Picture
• Picture-by-Picture
• Eye Saver Mode
• Refresh Rate Optimizer
• Super Arena Gaming UX
• G-SYNC compatible
• FreeSync compatible
• Black Equalizer
• Low Input Lag Mode
• Infinity Core Lighting
|• Wall Mount (100x100mm)
• Picture-in-Picture
• Picture-by-Picture
• Eye Saver Mode
• Refresh Rate Optimizer
• Super Arena Gaming UX
• G-SYNC compatible
• FreeSync Premium Pro compatible
• Black Equalizer
• Low Input Lag Mode
• Infinity Core Lighting
• Auto Source Switch+
|MSRP (at time of release)
|US$1699
|US$2499
What do you think of this 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deal?