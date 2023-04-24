OpenRock Pro true wireless open earbuds offer safer listening while exercising outdoors

When it comes to listening to music on the go, there are a few styles of headphones and earbuds available. From over-ear to on-ear headphones and in-ear to bone conduction earbuds, there are plenty of options to choose from. The OpenRock Pro true wireless open earbuds prioritize health by using air conduction for extra comfort and safety while providing a great listening experience with TubeBass™ technology.

Headphones can be big and bulky, but earbuds can irritate your ears if worn for extended periods of time. Not only that, both options tend to really drown out exterior sounds, making them potentially dangerous if you are using them while running or cycling outside. Bone conduction earbuds are an alternative, but in my experience don’t always work the best and can also cause some pain depending on the tightness of the fit.

Enter the OneOdio OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds. Like bone conduction earbuds, they sit over your ear but instead of sitting against the sides of your head, they hover over your ear canal. Doing so not only allows for a more comfortable fit but, like bone conduction earbuds, allows you to remain aware environmental sounds can still be heard for a safer wearing experience. Not only that but by not being inside your ear, they remain comfortable even after extended use.

Key features of the latest sports earbuds to hit the market include:

True Wireless Open-Ear Headphones : OpenRock Pro is the 1st new release open-ear design wearable headphones in 2023, they wrap around lightly and stay securely on your ears without covering and plug-in ear canals, so you can hear the music and stay aware of the surroundings simultaneously

Superior Sound with TubeBass Technology: OpenRock Pro each headphone with dual 16.2mm dynamic drivers (3 times bigger than other earbuds), has redefined the sound of air-conduction headphones with a distortion rate of less than 1% and sound quality performance that is transparent and mellow, outperforming all previous air-conduction headphones. Industry-leading TumbeBass intensifies the low frequencies for hard-hitting beats. Can get richer and more powerful bass-thumping beats

Up to 46 Hours Extended Playtime: OpenRock Pro has a 100mAh battery with up to 19 hrs at 70% volume of listening & call time on a single charge. The item-included charging case adds another 27 hrs of battery life with 400mAh giving you a total of up to 46 hrs of listening when you're on the go. This can avoid the trouble of battery running out and charging problems when you are outside for a long time

Secure Fit & Ready for Sports: In terms of user-friendly design, our patented ergonomic ear hook technology enables you to adjust the ear hook to suit the shape of the ear and disperse the gravity to make you more comfortable and enhance the adhesion of the earphone. Adjust the silicone hook to make OpenRock fit securely exactly the way you want it, improving your overall listening experience while sports, workouts, running, cycling, hiking, driving, outdoor or indoor daily use, etc.

The OneOdio OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds are available in black or silver.

Specifications of the OneOdio OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds include:

Audible unit: 16.2mm dynamic

Audio decoding: aptX, AAC, SBC

Frequency range: 20Hz – 20kHz

Waterproof rating: IPX5

Battery life: 19 Hrs (headset only), 46 Hrs (with charging case)

5-minute charging for 1 hour of play

Full charge duration: 1.5 Hrs

Charging port: Type C

Rated input: 5 X 400 mA

Support: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

Weight: 13g (single headset), 90g (complete headset)

The OpenRock Pro earbuds are now available on Amazon UK for £129.99 and are expected to be available on Amazon.com in the US by the end of April for $129.99.

What do you think about the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports open earbuds from OneOdio?