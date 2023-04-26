Lexar announces ARES RGB DDR5 desktop memory 6000MHz for gamers and content creators

Desktop memory is a critical part of a system for gamers and content creators. Having fast and reliable RAM increases productivity and gives both programs and games the needed capacity to run efficiently. Lexar has announced its new ARES RGB DDR5 desktop memory, which runs at 6,000MHz and is made for intense gaming and content creation.

Here are the key features of the Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 desktop memory:

Superior gaming performance with next-gen DDR5

Lexar RGB Sync lights up the game

Built-In Power Management IC (PMIC) enhances power efficiency

Premium aluminum heat spreader for optimal heat dissipation

Designed for the latest Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO

Lifetime limited warranty

Specifically designed for gaming, this next-gen DDR5 memory delivers superior performance with speeds starting at 5600MHz and up to 6000MHz, and with quick CL32-36-36-68 / CL34-38-38-76 timings (XMP 3.0 & EXPO™). A premium aluminum heat spreader keeps the gaming system cool for ultra-fast performance.

Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory features onboard Power Management IC (PMIC) to provide better power control and power delivery, and it also includes Lexar RGB Sync, which lets gamers customize the RGB LED to their own style.

“Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory provides the performance that gamers need to master the latest games—and the upcoming titles that will require the speed and capacity of DDR5,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. “And in addition to the performance, this memory also features Lexar RGB Sync so that gamers can play in style.”

Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory is available in the US in a 32GB (2×16GB) kit and is compatible with major motherboard brands. It is available for purchase at an MSRP of $139.99 for 5600MHz and $149.99 for 6000MHz.

