Samsung storage deals for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Redfall video games

With the upcoming game releases of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox, PC) and Redfall (Xbox and PC), which are both over 100GB in size, gamers are going to be faced with difficult choices of what to delete to make sure they have room for new releases. Samsung storage might be your solution.

Console gamers tend to have less storage than PC gamers, but with the size of games ever-increasing, expanding storage capacity is paramount for both console and PC gamers. These Samsung storage options are an excellent way to expand your capacity, and they are currently on sale. The best part of this is that there are options for three of the major gaming platforms, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Check these deals out below and take advantage of them while you can.

Samsung Storage Deals

PlayStation 5

980 PRO Heatsink 1TB at $99.99, 29% off

980 PRO Heatsink 2TB at $159.99, 24% off

PC

990 PRO 1TB at $99.99, 33% off

990 PRO 2TB at $179.99, 25% off

980 PRO 1TB at $89.99, 31% off

980 PRO 2TB at $159.99, 36% off

Xbox

T7 1TB Blue at $79.99, 20% off

T7 1TB Red/Grey at $89.99 10% off

T7 2TB All Colors at $129.99 28% off

T7 Shield 2TB at $129.99, 35% off

