Samsung storage deals for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Redfall video games

With the upcoming game releases of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox, PC) and Redfall (Xbox and PC), which are both over 100GB in size, gamers are going to be faced with difficult choices of what to delete to make sure they have room for new releases. Samsung storage might be your solution.

Console gamers tend to have less storage than PC gamers, but with the size of games ever-increasing, expanding storage capacity is paramount for both console and PC gamers. These Samsung storage options are an excellent way to expand your capacity, and they are currently on sale. The best part of this is that there are options for three of the major gaming platforms, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Check these deals out below and take advantage of them while you can.

Samsung Storage Deals

Samsung Storage 980 PRO Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

PlayStation 5

  • 980 PRO Heatsink 1TB at $99.99, 29% off 
  • 980 PRO Heatsink 2TB at $159.99, 24% off 

PC

  • 990 PRO 1TB at $99.99, 33% off 
  • 990 PRO 2TB at $179.99, 25% off 
  • 980 PRO 1TB at $89.99, 31% off 
  • 980 PRO 2TB at $159.99, 36% off 

Xbox

  • T7 1TB Blue at $79.99, 20% off 
  • T7 1TB Red/Grey at $89.99 10% off 
  • T7 2TB All Colors at $129.99 28% off 
  • T7 Shield 2TB at $129.99, 35% off 
FIND THESE DEALS AND MORE ON SAMSUNG’S WEBSITE HERE

What do you think of these Samsung storage deals? Are you buying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or the Redfall video games? What does your expandable storage situation look like now? Do you find yourself offloading some titles to make room for others? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!

