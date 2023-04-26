Leaving Netflix May 2023: Catch these shows before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in May 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series like Bordertown and Midnight Diner as well as movies like Galaxy Quest. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch Bordertown and Midnight Diner as well as Full House and The 100.

Table of contents

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April 2023.

May 4

  • Pup Star: World Tour 🇺🇸

May 7

  • Star: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

May 10

  • Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

  • Weed the People 🇺🇸

May 14

  • Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1 🇺🇸

May 16

  • Side Effects 🇺🇸

May 18

  • The Last Days 🇺🇸

May 20

  • The 100: Season 1-7 🇨🇦

May 27

  • Collateral Beauty 🇺🇸

May 29

  • The 2nd 🇺🇸

May 31

  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business 🇺🇸
  • Billy Madison 🇨🇦
  • The Boy 🇺🇸
  • Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸
  • Full House: Season 1-8
  • Galaxy Quest 🇺🇸
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 🇺🇸
  • Little Boxes 🇺🇸
  • Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
  • My Girl 🇺🇸
  • Rango 🇺🇸
  • The Space Between Us 🇺🇸
  • The Stolen 🇺🇸
  • We Die Young 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in May 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

