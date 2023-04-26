Leaving Netflix May 2023: Catch these shows before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in May 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
While the list is a bit longer than in previous months, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series like Bordertown and Midnight Diner as well as movies like Galaxy Quest. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch Bordertown and Midnight Diner as well as Full House and The 100.
NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April 2023.
May 4
Pup Star: World Tour 🇺🇸
May 7
Star: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦
May 10
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
May 13
Weed the People 🇺🇸
May 14
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1 🇺🇸
May 16
Side Effects 🇺🇸
May 18
The Last Days 🇺🇸
May 20
The 100: Season 1-7 🇨🇦
May 27
Collateral Beauty 🇺🇸
May 29
The 2nd 🇺🇸
May 31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business 🇺🇸
Billy Madison 🇨🇦
The Boy 🇺🇸
Edge of Seventeen 🇺🇸
Full House: Season 1-8
Galaxy Quest 🇺🇸
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 🇺🇸
Little Boxes 🇺🇸
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl 🇺🇸
Rango 🇺🇸
The Space Between Us 🇺🇸
The Stolen 🇺🇸
We Die Young 🇺🇸
What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in May 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.