Razer updates BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset with refined features

In a first that I’ve seen from Razer, the company has updated one of its wireless gaming headsets but kept the name the same. There’s good reason for that as the latest Razer Blackshark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset is getting mostly under-the-hood updates over its 2020 predecessor.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In collaboration with some of the world’s top esports players, the 2023 BlackShark V2 Pro is a refinement and not a redesign of the 2020 version. Some of the key upgrades of the new wireless gaming headset from Razer include a new innovative Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, built-in Pro-Tuned FPS Profiles, 70-hour battery life, Type C charging capabilities, and Bluetooth connectivity.

“The iconic BlackShark headset is a longtime staple among esports pros and gamers for a reason. And for this new version, we worked closely with pro gamers and embraced our ‘For Gamers. By Gamers’ philosophy to further refine the fundamentals of an esports class headset while introducing upgrades that we know gamers are looking for.” Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division

While our review is currently in progress, I can personally attest to the fact that the new HyperClear Super Wideband Mic offers some of the best, if not the best, microphone quality I’ve experienced on a wireless gaming headset. This next-gen detachable mic really captures an astounding level of detail in gamers’ voices through a wider frequency range of sound.

The new Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic on the BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset.

The new headset also offers very solid sound, especially with its custom Pro-Tuned FPS Profiles for various games like Call of Duty, Valorant, and CS:GO. Bluetooth connectivity is also a nice addition, not to mention the up to 70 hours of battery life.

Key features and specifications of the updated BlackShark V2 Pro include:

Hyperclear Super Wideband Mic for high-definition, pro-level voice quality

Triforce Titanium 50MM Drivers for clear and powerful sound

HyperSpeed Wireless for maximum responsiveness and reliability

Pro-Tuned FPS Audio Profiles for pinpoint positional sound endorsed by pros

Noise-Isolating earcups with Ultra-Soft Memory Foam for uninterrupted focus and long-lasting comfort

70 hours of battery life with Type C Charging for multi-day use on a single charge

Frequency Response 12 Hz – 28 kHz Impedance 32 Ω Sensitivity 100 dBSPL / mW @ 1 kHz by HATS Driver Size 50 mm Driver Type Razer™ TriForce Titanium Earcups Oval Ear Cushions Inner Earcup Diameter 62 mm x 42 mm / 2.44 x 1.65 in Earpad Material Pressure-Relieving Memory Foam Noise Cancelling Advanced Passive Noise Isolation Connection Type Type A Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Cable Length None Weight Approx. 320 g / 0.71 lbs Microphone Style Detachable Super Wideband Pick-up Pattern Unidirectional Microphone Frequency Response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Microphone Sensitivity -42 ± 3 dBV / PA, @1 kHz Virtual Surround Encoding THX Spatial Audio Volume Control Volume up and down Other Controls 2.4 GHz Wireless and Bluetooth Toggle (SmartSwitch)

Volume up and down

Mic mute on/off toggleAudio profiles switcher Battery Life Up to 70 hours Lighting None Compatibility PC (Type A 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2)

PlayStation (Type A 2.4 GHz)

Mobile Devices (Supporting Type A or Bluetooth 5.2)

Android & iOS

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is available to purchase starting today for $199.99 USD through Razer.com, RazerStores and authorized retailers.

What do you think about the improvements to the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.