Coming to Tubi May 2023: Pacific Rim, American Pie, Apollo 13, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long because Tubi did not provide their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in April 2022, and we now have the Tubi May 2023 edition for you.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi May 2023 edition!

Tubi Originals

HUNTING GAMES – 5/5 – When a bag of stolen money is lost during law enforcement’s recovery efforts, the criminals decide to hire a group of ex-military members to track it down before the FBI can find it. But a seemingly easy mission becomes difficult when a lone hunter finds the bag first.

VICE NEWS PRESENTS: VIGILANTE, INC – 5/6 – VICE NEWS PRESENTS: VIGILANTE INC. is a deep-dive investigation into the recent rise in cases of online vigilantism and asks a number of critical questions about criminal justice, privacy and policing in the internet age. The documentary explores how quickly and easily online vigilantism can spill out into the real world — sometimes with terrifying consequences — through the incredible and dystopian story of a manhunt for an unidentified criminal in Los Angeles. After an arsonist started a devastating brush fire, the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen, sprung into action and tracked down a possible suspect, blasting out his photo to the app’s one million LA followers. Eventually, Citizen issued a $30,000 bounty for the suspect, but there was just one problem – the online vigilantes had the wrong guy.

EVIL AMONG US: THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER – 5/10 – To the world, Joseph DeAngelo was a devoted family man, reliable friend, and proud police officer. But secretly, he was also a serial rapist and murderer who haunted California for over 40 years, assaulting and killing victims across the state before going dormant and evading law enforcement – until a DNA profile and genetic genealogy match finally brought him down.

TWISTED DATE – 5/12 – Aspiring actress Jade becomes an accomplice to manslaughter after her controlling boyfriend arranges a heist that goes terribly wrong. To escape their life of crime, Jade flees to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of working in entertainment, but she again finds herself in trouble after crossing paths with a high-profile photographer. To have a real chance at stardom, Jade must cover her tracks and evade law enforcement while those around her begin to uncover her lies.

NIGHTALK – 5/13 – While leading an investigation into the murder of a young woman, detective Brenda discovers the victim was on an online dating app called Nightalk. But when Brenda goes undercover on the app to aid the investigation, she develops a steamy sexual phone relationship with a man named Tom – who’s harboring secrets of his own – and Brenda is caught between solving the case, her yearning for love, and coming to terms with her hidden sexual desires.

MERCY FALLS – 5/14 – A group of friends sets off into the Scottish highlands in search of a long lost cabin, but an unforeseen tragedy befalls the group when one of the members is injured. Needing to make a decision about how to proceed, the friends uncover a secret that leads to suspicion, betrayal, and murder.

SLEEPING BEAUTIES – 5/16 – Pregnant and recently widowed, Cahya is desperate to reconnect with her deceased husband and employs a shaman to open a doorway for a spiritual reunion. But when Cahya is forced to accept a job as a maid to compensate for her husband’s death, she finds herself working in a haunted mansion where her new spiritual “sight” awakens the tormented and hostile ghosts who inhabit the house.

TMZ NO BS: DMX – 5/17 – DMX is one of rap’s most iconic figures, ascending to superstardom after rising from the streets of Yonkers to the top of the music world. Despite his incredible success, a slew of legal and personal problems plagued the life of Earl Simmons. TMZ NO BS: DMX presents the story of one of the most legendary hip hop artists of all time — and the demons that haunted him until his untimely death.

THE GETBACK – 5/19 – A hard-living bounty hunter (Theo Rossi, “Sons of Anarchy”) finds and captures a dangerous yet wise-ass criminal (Shane Paul McGhie, “Deputy”) – but things become exceedingly more difficult when the two must work together to evade the crooked cops and heavily trained mercenaries trying to kill them both.

KILLER COWORKER – 5/20 – As a newly appointed executive at an exclusive wellness spa, Stella finds herself in a tricky situation when she’s tasked with identifying weaknesses within the company, leaving her co-workers feeling threatened. When a jealous employee is killed in the spa’s sauna, Stella is framed for the murder and must prove she had nothing to do with it before she becomes the next victim.

PASTACOLYPSE – 5/21 – When a global ban on gluten destroys his life, billionaire celebrity chef Alfredo Manicotti seeks revenge on all mankind. In the process, Alfredo is disfigured into a hideous creature – half-man, half-macaroni – and leads a pasta uprising that threatens humanity. In the end, it’s up to his spoiled heiress daughter, the angel-haired Emma Manicotti, to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the world from the impending PASTACOLYPSE.

SCARIEST PLACES IN AMERICA – 5/24 – From condemned prisons to abandoned insane asylums and every terror-inducing haunted house in between, SCARIEST PLACES IN AMERICA explores the 13 most terrifying real-life locations across the country. Tune in – if you dare.

THE AMITYVILLE CURSE – 5/28 – A group of friends purchase an infamous home with the intention of flipping it, only to discover a deadly paranormal presence emanating from within the house.

Action

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“300”

“2012”

“Backdraft”

“Ghost Rider” (2007)

“Ghost Rider: The Spirit Of Vengeance”

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Ninja Assassin”

“Pacific Rim”

“Proud Mary”

“Red Sparrow”

“Robin Hood”

“Taken 2”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The Marksman”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“Three Musketeers”

“True Lies”

Art House

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“After Yang”

“Australia”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Hanna”

“Infinitely Polar Bear”

“Life Of Pi”

“Minari”

“Moonlight” – 5/21

“Talk To Her”

“The Farewell”

“The Green Knight”

“The Ladykillers”

“The Last Black Man In San Francisco”

“The Old Man & The Gun”

“The Weekend”

“Zola”

Black Cinema

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Baby Boy”

“Bones”

“Car Wash” (1976)

“First Sunday”

“Hancock”

“How High”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Little Man”

“Major Payne”

“Obsessed” (2009)

“Phat Girlz”

“Rosewood”

“Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”

“Sparkle” (2012)

“The Best Man” (1999)

“The Sixth Man”

“Why Did I Get Married Too?”

Comedy

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Reunion” (2012)

“American Wedding”

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

“Balls Of Fury”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On Again”

“Bring It On: All Or Nothing”

“Bring It On: Fight To The Finish”

“Bring It On: In It To Win It”

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Disaster Movie”

“Hall Pass”

“Just Married”

“Little Nicky”

“Mystery, Alaska”

“The 40 Year-Old Virgin”

“The House Bunny”

“The Waterboy”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“Waiting . . .”

“Wedding Crashers”

“What About Bob?”

Documentary

“Believe”

“Beyond The Mat”

“Bruno Vs. Tyson”

“Mike Wallace Is Here” – 5/4

“Ronaldo”

Drama

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Apollo 13”

“Beautifully Broken”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Burlesque”

“Country Strong”

“Goodfellas”

“Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World”

“Meeting Evil”

“St. Elmo’s Fire”

“The Choice”

“The Rookie” (2002) – 5/15

“Vice”

“War Room” (2015)

“Water For Elephants”

Horror

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“American Psycho 2”

“Animal” (2014)

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade Trinity”

“Brightburn”

“Demonic”

“Doom”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Hide And Seek”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“The Amityville Horror” (1979)

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” – 5/21

“The Last House On The Left”

Kids & Family

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle”

“Agent Cody Banks”

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”

“Baby Geniuses”

“Big Miracle”

“Doctor Dolittle 2”

“G-Force” – 5/15

“Invincible”

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

“Jungle 2 Jungle”

“Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Like Mike 2: Streetball”

“Mighty Joe Young”

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“My Favorite Martian” – 5/15

“Operation Dumbo Drop” – 5/15

“RV” (2006)

“Smallfoot”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Indian In The Cupboard”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“We Bought A Zoo”

“White Fang” (1991) – 5/15

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Aliens In The Attic”

“Attack The Block”

“Back To The Future”

“Back To The Future II”

“Back To The Future III”

“Casper” (1995)

“Dark Skies”

“Dredd”

“E.T.,The Extra-Terrestrial”

“Geostorm”

“Ghostbusters” (1984)

“Ghostbusters II”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

“King Kong” (2005)

“Monster Hunt 2”

“Power Rangers” – 5/6

“Predators”

“Real Steel”

“Stargate”

“Stargate: Continuum”

“Stargate: The Ark Of Truth”

“The Darkest Hour”

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”

“The Predator”

Thriller

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Bad Company” (2002)

“Contagion”

“Don’t Breathe”

“Empire State”

“Hard Target”

“Lake Placid”

“Mind Cage”

“The Courier”

“The Edge”

“The Specialist”

“The Tourist”

“Unknown”

TV Series

“Axe The Agent?”

“Brits Abroad”

“Crisis Command”

“Demolition: The Wrecking Crew”

“Don’t Just Stand There… I’m Having Your Baby”

“Fishing Impossible”

Western

Coming to Tubi May 2023

“Blazing Saddles”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Django Unchained” – 5/27

“Gunfight At Rio Bravo”

“Heaven’s Gate”

“High Noon Part II: The Return Of Will Kane”

“High Plains Drifter”

“Joe Kidd”

“The Return Of A Man Called Horse”

What movies will you catch on the Coming to Tubi list for May 2023? What else do you have planned for this coming month? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!